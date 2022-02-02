Chaka and Moreno, drops from the Tricolor due to accumulation of yellow cards

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 31.01.2022 13:44:27





After receiving his second yellow card in the match against the Costa Rican National Team, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez and Hector Moreno caused low of the Mexican National Team for the game next wednesday against Panama.

Through a press release, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF)reported that by not being able to be active for the last duel of this FIFA Date, the decision was made about what both return to their clubs.

“Hector Brown and Luis Rodríguez cause low concentration of the Mexican National Team”, they pointed out.

“Both of them players received warning card in yesterday’s game against Costa Ricaadding up his second yellow card, being suspended a party, for this reason, they will report with their clubs“.

Hector Moreno received his first admonition in the Octagonal Final of Concacaf in the visit of the tricolor to El SalvadorMeanwhile he chaka he won it in the defeat of Mexico ton the United States.

It should be noted that this weekend the Clausura 2022 is reactivated of the MX League. Moreno and Rayados will not have activityafter his match against Toluca was passed until the month of April. Rodríguez and the Tigers will receive on sunday february 6 to Mazatlan FC in the volcano

