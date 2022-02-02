CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns After Relationship With Colleague – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – The president of the CNN chain, Jeff Zucker, announced on Wednesday his resignation from his position after being questioned by the company about a relationship with a co-worker of which he never informed the company.

In an email to the entire CNN network, Zucker said he would step down after nine years on the job. His decision came after a “consensual relationship with my closest colleague” came to light as part of the investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

The letter was shared On twitter by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter.

“I recognize that the relationship has evolved over the last few years,” Zucker said. “I should have made it public when it started but I didn’t. I was wrong and as a result I am resigning today,” reads part of the internal statement.

The message does not say who would be the colleague with whom Zucker had a relationship, but Stelter reported that it would be the executive Alisson Gollust. The employee would have admitted her relationship with Zucker in another email.

Zucker, formerly an NBC executive, joined CNN in 2013.

CNN had not responded to NBC News’ request for comment Wednesday.