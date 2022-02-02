Coach Brian Flores sues NFL for racism and denounces bribes

A big scandal seems to be just around the corner NFL because the coach brian flowerswho was fired in early 2022 from the Miami Dolphins, has filed a lawsuit against the National Football League and the New York Giantsa team that was supposed to interview him for their head coach vacancy, but they ignored him “for racial concepts”according to the document before the court.

In charge of the Dolphins for three seasons, in which he accumulated a record of 24-25, this coach of Honduran parents accused that he wasn’t even given a chance to run with the Giants because three days before his interview he found out, through some messages from Bill Belichick, that they already had another coach chosen.

The incredible thing is that Belichickthe six-time Super Bowl winner alongside Tom Brady on the Patriots, he wrote him the messages congratulating him because he had gotten the job, only to later realize the confusion that generated and inform Flores that the one the New York Giants had chosen was someone with the same name, Brian Dabollall this without the Latin blood having been received in the New York offices for his interview.

Flores presents in his lawsuit allegations of “racism” due to his Latino and black lineagein addition to accusing a “chase” of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Rosswho made strong disclosures and pressure off the grid to obey all his directions or be fired, something that finally happened last month.

Brian Flores denounces that they wanted to pay him for losing

Another controversial point on this issue is that Brian Flores charged that the Dolphins owner offered him $100,000 for willfully losing games in 2019 so that the franchise would obtain a better position in the 2020 Draft, thinking about choosing the best quarterback in the class, which was Joe Burrow, today with the Cincinnati Bengals and with whom he will play Super Bowl LVI.

After having refused to receive money in exchange for losingthe coach states that was treated “disrespectfully” by the Florida tycoon. Even in one of the paragraphs of the document, Flores reveals that “Ross organized a breakfast on his yacht to supposedly talk about sports issues and plans for the next campaign.”

The surprising thing is that: “Upon arrival I was informed that we would not talk about any of that, that the meeting had a third guest who was about to arrive and it was the college quarterback that he wanted us to choose in the Draft. I reiterated that I did not intend to lose on purpose and I left the place. From then on, the work environment was not optimal”.

Until now There are no official NFL, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, or Stephen Ross stances. about these accusations that are already in a District Court of New York to give the flow established in the laws, in case of proceeding.

To read the lawsuit in English and have more details, you can consult it here.