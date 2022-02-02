Colombia National Team: Should Barranquilla continue to be the venue? – International Soccer – Sports

After the unexpected defeat against Peru at home, last Friday, the debate on the permanence of Barranquilla as headquarters of the Colombia selection gained strong momentum in the country. Especially now that the team was practically eliminated from the World Cup, after falling in Argentina.

The video showing nearly 300 visiting fans euphorically cheering on the Inca team, while Colombian fans remained relatively taciturn, has drawn the most criticism on social media.

(You may be interested in: Colombia, without a soul, practically sealed its elimination from the Qatar World Cup)

Apparently, according to the fans of the ‘tricolor’, the spectacularization that the digital age has awakened has led the attendees to worry more about recording photographs than cheering on the team.

This popular feeling adds to the fact that, during this tie, the national team has only been able to get 10 points out of the 24 played in Barranquilla. Two wins, four draws and two losses certify it.

Everything, taking into account that Barranquilla has historically positioned itself as the venue for major sporting events in Colombia and that, among other things, the construction of stages has been seen as a key factor in the scaffolding of the regional political clan.

(Also read: Meluk tells him… (Colombia National Team: those responsible for the failure))

Not surprisingly, the designation as the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games was recently joined by the intention that the capital of the Atlantic host the Formula 1 Caribbean Grand Prix project.

In the case of Colombia selection, Barranquilla has established itself in the last decade as the team’s ‘fortress’. The qualifications for the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 confirm this.

Faced with the idea that the ‘arenosa’ ceases to be the ‘home of the National Team’, some have emphasized that, in addition to Barranquilla, Bogotá has the official headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation. And, according to Ramón Jesurún (Barranquillero), president of the FCF, the project to build a new headquarters in Armenia is already underway.

Regarding the provision of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), a country can have several venues as long as a certain ‘sports balance’ is maintained between all the cities (similarities in determining conditions, such as height), as has been been able to meet

Under this scenario, the question is on the table: Should Barranquilla stop being the ‘home of the National Team?

This is what the authorized voices say

Mateus Uribe and David Ospina Photo: Vanexa Romero / TIME

After the controversy unleashed by James Rodríguez’s reaction to the whistles of a sector of the Colombian fans in the game against Peru, David Ospina, one of the captains of Reinaldo Rueda’s team, stated at a press conference his support for the ‘sandy ‘.

(Also read: The memes beat the Colombian National Team after their defeat in Argentina)

“In Barranquilla we have qualified for the World Cup twice. Unfortunately, things have not turned out the way we wanted in this tie. Barranquilla has always been the headquarters and home of the National Team,” the national goalkeeper said on Sunday.

Mondragon’s opinion

The former goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team, Faryd Mondragón.

In the last few hours, the former goalkeeper of the “tricolor” firmly supported Barranquilla as the official headquarters of the Colombian National Team.

“Barranquilla, for me, at a soccer level has meant a lot,” commented the longest-lived player in the country to play in a World Cup, in ‘Win Sports’.

(Also read: Juan Fernando Quintero returned to the River Plate family)

“Barranquilla is not only the home of the National Team. It is everyone’s home”, concluded Mondragón, after recapitulating the importance of the capital of the Atlantic in his sporting career.

Fabian Vargas

The former player of the Colombian National Team, champion of the 2001 Copa América, shared his impressions on the role of the Barranquilla public in the defeat against Peru.

“I feel that the fans are cold in Barranquilla. I had never experienced it from the outside. Now that I have had the opportunity to go to the stands, I do feel that it is cold. Sometimes you feel like telling them to sing, to support, because, believe it or not, you feel it on the field of play”, commented Vargas this Monday on ‘Caracol Radio’.

“It is not an excuse and it is not the fault of the fans that they do not play well and things are not done well on the field,” said the former Bogota soccer player.

(Also read: Soccer player Sebastián Macías is denounced for sexual abuse)

George Louis Pinto

Photo: Esneyder Gutierrez

Coach Jorge Luis Pinto, with a recent past directing in the Middle East, distanced himself from the position of the players and former soccer players when he considered that the National Team should have more alternatives from ‘home’.

“I always said that Colombia had to have two venues, one Bogotá and the other Barranquilla; They say that Fifa did not accept, but I see changes, like the one in Chile, they played in Santiago and then in Calama”, Pinto said this Monday in dialogue with ‘Caracol radio’.

“The moment today of the players who come from Europe, this month is the peak of winter, the temperature is almost below zero. That affects reaching 32 degrees Celsius, at this time we cannot play there, ”said the Santander coach.

Jorge Ivan Ospina

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

Sample of the relief that the debate on the viability of Barranquilla as the headquarters of the National Team has taken, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, published a controversial tweet after the match against Peru.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: harsh message from Chris Froome)

From the outset, the president suggested that the stadium of the ‘Valle branch’ could be the ‘home’ of the ‘tricolor’.

“You must know that in the Pascual Guerrero we would put our soul into stimulating the team,” Ospina pointed out in his message, citing the Federation and the official account of the Colombian National Team.

Then, in the most controversial part of his text, the mayor of Cali cataloged Barranquilla as a “turistadero for upstart cachacos.”

Like all Colombia, very sad

Not intending to be opportunistic but the Federation and @FCFSeleccionCol They must know that in the Pascual Guerrero we would put our soul into stimulating the team and not a tourist area of ​​upstart cachacos – Jorge Ivan Ospina (@JorgeIvanOspina) January 28, 2022

Will Barranquilla continue to be the ‘home of the National Team’? The safest thing is that the answer will be given for the following qualifiers because, in the current ones, only the game against Bolivia remains at home. And although the public asks for several changes with respect to the ‘tricolor’, that of the official headquarters could be one of the last to arrive.

SPORTS