Colombia removes the Dominican Republic undefeated

It has always been said that there is no worse chip than the same stick and it seems to be true. Last night, Dominican Fernando Pérez allowed one run and four hits in just over five innings for the Caimanes de Barranquilla to take away the undefeated Gigantes del Cibao in the Caribbean Series by beating them 2-1.

The work of the 28-year-old right-hander, who pitched in the country with the Tigres del Licey, gave a base and struck out six to score the victory.

Their work allowed the Caymans to tie for first place in the tournament with the Dominican team and the Navegantes de Magallanes, all three classified with the same record of 3-1.

His work was complemented by relievers Juan Isaías Díaz, Luis Moreno, Jefry Nino and Ronald Montero, who did not allow freedoms the rest of the way.

The Colombian representative put an end, incidentally, to the winning streak that Los Caimanes took the lead by scoring a run in the bottom of the second inning to starter LisalvertoBonilla when Brayan Buelvas gave a sacrifice fly that led to the plate to Reynaldo Rodríguez, who had started it negotiating a ticket.

The team led by José Mosquera added another streak in the third with a single to left field given by Rodríguez that drove in Tsung-Che Cheng.

The Giants react in the sixth against the Dominican Fernando Pérez, who started for the Barranquite team. After retiring Wester Rivas, José Siró hit a double to left and later scored on a hit line to Robinson Canó’s right field.

Bonilla lost (0-1), who had two rounds and five hits in 4.1 episodes. He saved Montero, who retired all three he faced in the ninth and earned the save.

Harold Ramírez went 3-4, the only Colombian player to have more than one hit in the game. In the losing effort, Robinson Canó went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

José Sirí linked a tubey and a single in four opportunities.