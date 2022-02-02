Colombians have a new P2P exchange to exchange bitcoin

Key facts: OKX P2P allows you to buy and sell 3 cryptocurrencies: bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and tether (USDT).

It has 10 payment methods to exchange for Colombian pesos and other national currencies.

The bitcoin trading platform called OKX -formerly known as OKEx- announced the arrival in Colombia of its P2P system (peer to peer). This allows its users to exchange among themselves cryptocurrencies for Colombian pesos by comparing the different price and trust offers that each one offers.

In the announcement, the company said: “We are happy to announce the launch of P2P OKX for Colombia! With competitive prices, no commissions and a secure trading system, we strive to give you the best trading experience and trading of cryptocurrencies in Colombia!”

CriptoNoticias was able to confirm that OKX’s new P2P platform for Colombia is already up and running and allows you to exchange Colombian pesos for any of the following three cryptocurrencies: bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and the stablecoin tether (USDT).

At the moment, you have ten payment methods to exchange Colombian pesos for cryptocurrencies and vice versa. These are: bank transfer, Banco de Bogotá, Bancolombia, Davivienda SA, Nequi, Skrill, Neteller, Ecopayz, Cash in Person and MercadoPago.

It is worth clarifying that, in order for it to be possible to exchange cryptocurrencies between peers or users, as a P2P system seeks, it is necessary that there be interested parties on both sides. That is, both sellers and buyers. There are cryptocurrency traders who are specifically dedicated to this activity to earn a difference of money when making the changes.

That is why currently OKX has called for interested parties who are or want to be bitcoin, ether and tether traders in Colombia to join its platform. Those who want can also apply to be verified, which accredits the trust seal of the exchange, as long as they identify themselves through a KYC (know your customer) process.

OKX’s new P2P platform allows users to exchange bitcoin for Colombian pesos and vice versa. Source: okx.

OKX P2P expands through Latin America to Colombia

On the OKX P2P platform it is possible to exchange cryptocurrencies for Colombian pesos (COP), as well as for other currencies. For example, US dollars (USD), euros (EUR) and various Latin American currencies, such as Argentine pesos (ARS), bolívares (VES) and Mexican pesos (MXN) to name a few.

That is because it is an exchange that has managed to have a global presence in more than a hundred countries since its foundation in 2017. Its headquarters are in the Seychelles of Africa and it is available in Latin American countries, such as Argentina for example, where the users already had their P2P system.

With the opening of OKX P2P in Colombia, the company is strengthened to compete with others present in Latin America and in the country. Other P2P available in Colombia are Binance, LocalBitcoins, Paxful and LocalCryptos, as well as other exchanges that allow you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin ATMs.