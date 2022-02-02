Commotion in Havana due to the death of a well-known fan of Industriales

Leo Menéndez, a Cuban known for being a fervent fan of the Industriales de La Habana team, died this weekend in an accident after leaving the Latin American Stadium.

from profile for the rubberwhere more than 25,000 followers come to learn about Cuban baseball, lamented the death of the young man and asked for a small tribute to Menéndez from the team he loved.

“My most sincere condolences to the family of Leo Menéndez, his wife, his little daughter and all the relatives and friends who loved him very much.

I’m only going to ask, if it’s not too much, that Los Industriales give him a minute of silence in the next game, even if it’s internally, and that they come out to play with a lot of love and respect in tribute to this great fan who, fulfilling the greatest wish of his life, enjoying the magic of his Latin American and his Industrialists, he was inadvertently saying goodbye to this life in style”, they pointed out.

the specialized magazine Play-Off Magazine regretted the fact and said that the Industriales team is in mourning today: “The Blues of the Capital are dressed in black today. Leaving the Latin American stadium yesterday, one of the most loyal fans of Los Leones, had a tragic accident in which he lost his life. Rest in peace Leo Menéndez.

🖤 ​​The Blues of the Capital are dressed in black today. 😞 Leaving the stadium yesterday #Latin Americanone of the most loyal fans of Los Leones, had a tragic accident in which he lost his life. 🙏🏻 Rest in peace Leo Menendez. pic.twitter.com/zTtTPKwGAr — Play-Off Magazine (@PlayOffMagazine) January 31, 2022

Leo Menéndez’s last post on Facebook was from the Latinoamericano 24 hours ago: “The positive mentality keeps us strong.

Industriales Champion”, predicted the young man.

In for the rubber They also explained that at the time of his tragic death the young man was wearing the shirt of the Industriales team that he followed and supported so much.

