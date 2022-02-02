Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: El Salvador’s team feints with a riot, but will play the qualifying match against Canada

ANDhe match between Canada and El Salvador will finally be played tonight. After that the players of La Selecta will protest against problems they have with directors of the federation and feigned not to dispute the engagement, they changed their stance soon after,

The The dispute between the players and FESAFUT has its origin in the fact that the organism informed that it must comply with part of the agreement that it maintains with the combined prizes. Previously, those selected had made it known that they bought the clothing against the cold, for the camp in the United States with the help of a donation; this because they had not received the support.

Likewise, the soccer players pointed out that the federation criticized them for this information that was leaked to the press. The meetings with the leaders have not borne fruit either and now the players threatened not to show up for the match

“We have been disrespected as professionals and people. This morning, President Hugo Carrillo and the committee chose the worst moment to distract us and reproach us for talking to the press about cold implements. that we buy in Columbus. Occupying this as a distraction, to later say that they will not comply with the agreed prize agreement in September (…)”; highlights the players’ statement.

The team also demanded better treatment and respect the established agreement. Meanwhile, he ruled that he has no intention of playing the match against the Canadians: “As a united group, we have made the decision to step aside and no longer be part of these efforts from the Federation. We will not play this game to set a precedent and this will not happen again for us.”

Finally, through soccer player Alex Larn, the selected team stated that despite not being satisfied with the situation, they will hold the duel against the Canadians. So finally the ball will roll in a few hours.

Yes El Salvador will not show up to play, in that situation, the door is opened for the Canadian team to win by default by a score of 0-3. In this way, those of the ‘Maple Leaf’ will obtain the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Although they also need Mexico’s victory over Panama and that Costa Rica does not win.

On the other hand, the match was scheduled for be played at the Cuscatlán Stadium at 8:00 p.m. CENTRO, 9:00 p.m. EAST and 6:00 p.m. PACIFIC. Mathematically, the Salvadoran team still has a chance of reaching the playoffs, but if they don’t show up they will be out.

