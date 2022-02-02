Conditions at a General Motors plant in Mexico fuel a union challenge

SILAO, Mexico — When he got a job at General Motors in Mexico, Guillermo Ramírez thought it would be his ticket out of poverty.
But a decade later, Ramírez says he still doesn’t earn enough to support his three children. They eat at his mother’s house, while he fasts and borrows a car to take his seven-month-old baby, who is having seizures, to the hospital.
“What you are earning is very little,” Ramírez said. “It makes you feel powerless.”
Mexico has transformed itself into an industrial powerhouse in the past two decades, attracting a torrent of investment from some of the world’s biggest companies. However, there is one stubborn problem that remains: Although the country has become one of the richest in Latin America, its workers earn wages that are among the lowest of almost any country in the region.
Economists say one big reason is that, for decades, Mexicans have had little say in deciding which unions represent them.
Historically, the country’s traditional unions have allied themselves with politicians and employers instead of standing up for workers. They have kept salaries low and the possibility of real organization averted, while amassing considerable power and wealth, sometimes under suspicion of corruption.
Now, at one of the largest General Motors plants in the country, in Silao, a city in central Mexico, a group of workers who assemble Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks have organized a direct challenge to those interests. They have formed an independent union that will compete for the chance to represent thousands of employees in an election scheduled for this week.
The vote is the first great test of the ambitious labor reforms included in the recently revised Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), and of Mexico’s commitment to dismantle a stagnant system that, according to studies, prevents many workers receive pay and benefits beyond the minimum guaranteed by law.
A victory, economists say, could be the start of a fundamental transformation in Mexican factories.
“It would have a ripple effect in the sector,” said Joyce Sadka, a Mexican economist who has testified before the US Congress on the issue of Mexican unions. “It is proof that it is possible to have a union that really tries to represent the interests of workers against these very large companies.”
Workers at the General Motors plant in Silao start at less than $9 a day, less than some Nissan, Audi and Volkswagen plants in Mexico, which are represented by independent unions, and just 60 cents above the wage. daily minimum in the country.
In interviews, more than 20 workers at the plant described a harsh environment in which it is routine for supervisors, who prioritize speedy production, to deny employees bathroom breaks for hours on end. Several administrators have told them that their employment contract does not guarantee going to the bathroom on a regular basis.
Elizabeth Jaramillo said that three weeks ago, when she was menstruating, she stained her pants because she was not allowed to go to the bathroom to change her sanitary pad. Claudia Juárez López said that she had suffered several urinary tract infections after, over 17 years working for the company, supervisors had repeatedly refused her requests to go to the bathroom.
“How is it possible that it is a global company and they have them working in those conditions?” said Juárez López, who joined the effort to create a new union because of the way she has been treated.
David Barnas, a spokesman for General Motors, said the allegations about the bathroom breaks “are not true or consistent with the plant’s positive job satisfaction record” and that employees had not raised the issue in independent inspections of the plant. work done at the plant in recent years.
The workers are staying at the Silao plant “because of a positive and healthy environment that we have established as corporate leaders in Mexico,” Barnas said, adding that the company would work with the union that wins this week’s election.
The new union, called the National Independent Union of Workers in the Automotive Industry, will compete against three other groups in the election. Two of the contenders have ties to the old union and the other is a relative unknown.
María Alejandra Morales Reynoso, the leader of the independent union, said that three people had come to her house to threaten her because of the campaign.
“They want to intimidate us,” Morales said. “But we are committed to our fight.”
Officials from the union that has represented workers at the plant, the Confederation of Mexican Workers, did not respond to questions.
In 2011, when Ramírez started working at the plant, it would never have occurred to him to join any kind of worker uprising. He was proud to walk around town in his General Motors shirt. His children told their classmates at school: “my dad makes trucks,” Ramírez said.
He spent five years working his way up the pay table until he hit a cap of about $23 a day, less than what General Motors employees in Detroit make in two hours.
Then, when production increased, his salary hardly changed. He says that he began to wonder: “why do they increase so little if everything is increasing out there?”.
Perhaps Ramírez entered the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) economy when the time was not right. After the treaty went into effect in the mid-1990s, real wages for industrial workers rose in Mexico. But after the 2008 financial crisis, raises for those employees began to plateau and only recently increased again.
The deal “made a positive contribution to working conditions, but it was much less than its potential,” said Luis de la Calle, a former NAFTA negotiator for Mexico who is now a political consultant. The government, which until recently had not raised the minimum wage significantly, is partly responsible. It’s also mediocre productivity.
But de la Calle said part of the blame also lies with the big Mexican unions, which for a long time enjoyed political protection but did little to improve conditions for the people they represented.
“The question is: do the union leaders in Mexico represent the interest of the workers?” De la Calle said. “In general, the answer is no, and that has an impact on wages.”
In 2016, Sadka analyzed more than 1,400 union contracts in Mexico and found that three-quarters of them were “imposter agreements,” as he called them in his testimony before the US Congress, often offering workers fewer benefits than they were entitled to. guarantees the law.
And now, although Mexico is one of the richest countries in Latin America, its salaries are comparable to those of El Salvador, one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere, according to data compiled by the Inter-American Development Bank.
To survive, Ramírez converted part of his mother’s house into a home for his family. He makes cars all day but he can’t afford to buy one. His children, he says, ask him, “Why don’t you make one for yourself?”
For now, Ramírez has to borrow a car to take her baby, who has been having seizures for months, to the hospital. Ella’s daughter Nathaly, 13, misses school because the family has not been able to pay for school transportation.
“My dad struggles a lot,” said Nathaly. “He is saving to buy a car right now.”
When Ramírez asked the plant’s former union for financial help as medical expenses mounted, he said the most they offered him was about $15.
“It was a joke,” Ramirez said. “I can’t buy a pack of diapers with that.”
As part of negotiations over the reworked trade deal, Mexico made sweeping changes to its labor laws in 2019, making it easier for independent unions to challenge incumbents and requiring a review of hundreds of thousands of existing contracts.
The trade pact, which said Mexico had to enforce the new rules, won support from US union leaders, in part because they believed stronger protections could prevent job losses in the United States.
“If there is a race to the bottom, you have to raise the bottom, and then maybe the race will slow down a little bit,” said Jeff Hermanson, an official with the Solidarity Center, a branch of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations ( AFL-CIO, for its acronym in English).
When workers at the General Motors plant voted on whether to nullify their contract in April, the government called off the election after inspectors found destroyed ballots inside the offices of the existing union, part of the Confederation of Mexican Workers.
The irregularities led the Joe Biden government to take advantage, for the first time, of a channel for labor disputes established in the new trade agreement, and formally ask Mexico to review the case. The Mexican government called for a new vote. In August, the workers decided to scrap their contract, and are now preparing to vote for the union to negotiate a new one.
Ramírez said he planned to vote for the independent union.
Last week he asked his boss for two days off because his wife had spent days alone with their baby in the hospital. The request was rejected.
“You’re failing as a husband,” he said of himself, “because you can’t give him the support he needs.”
He doesn’t know how much his life will change if he wins the independent union. But for once, he hopes, workers will have a say.