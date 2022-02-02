Conditions at a General Motors plant in Mexico fuel a union challenge

SILAO, Mexico — When he got a job at General Motors in Mexico, Guillermo Ramírez thought it would be his ticket out of poverty.

But a decade later, Ramírez says he still doesn’t earn enough to support his three children. They eat at his mother’s house, while he fasts and borrows a car to take his seven-month-old baby, who is having seizures, to the hospital.

“What you are earning is very little,” Ramírez said. “It makes you feel powerless.”

Mexico has transformed itself into an industrial powerhouse in the past two decades, attracting a torrent of investment from some of the world’s biggest companies. However, there is one stubborn problem that remains: Although the country has become one of the richest in Latin America, its workers earn wages that are among the lowest of almost any country in the region.