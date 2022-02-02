confirmed the agreement between Barcelona and Aubameyang

2022-01-31

THIS IS HOW THE LAST DAY OF THE TRANSFER MARKET WAS LIVED 5:00 PM: The transfer market closes and the Sport newspaper confirms that Aubameyang is a new Barcelona player and will be announced this Tuesday. The striker will terminate his contract with Arsenal to arrive with the letter of freedom and will sign for a year and a half.

4:50 PM: He had one last signing left for Newcastle in this winter market to complete his revolutionary team. Defender Dan Burn arrives from Brighton in exchange for 15.5 million euros.

4:40 PM: Competition for Choco Lozano. Cádiz confirms the arrival of striker Lucas Pérez, who signs until June 30, 2023 and will start this Tuesday under the orders of Sergio González.

4:30 PM: Journalist Alfredo Martínez reports that Aubameyang is already at Barcelona’s Ciudad Deportiva to sign his contract as a Barça player, after passing the physical tests without problems.

4:05 PM: Reinildo Mandava is already from Atlético. The Mozambican winger from Lille finished his contract in the summer and already had an agreement with the rojiblanco club. The player signs until 2025.

3:55PM: Rangers FC signs midfielder Aaron Ramsey (31 years old), who arrives on loan from Juventus and signs for six months until the end of the season.

3:38 PM: Yeferson Soteldo is a new Tigres player for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

3:10PM: In the absence of official confirmation, Everton have signed the English attacker, from Tottenham, Dele Alli (25), who would arrive for a price of £10M.

2:44 PM: Official: Alpha Dionkou, a new Barça B player. The winger arrives on loan with a purchase option from Granada.

2:26 PM: Aubameyang has facilitated the operation. The striker arrives with the freedom letter and has adapted his salary to the economic possibilities of Barça to be able to be registered even if Dembélé’s departure was not closed.

2:15 PM Elche has reinforced its lead with the arrival of Argentine Ezequiel Ponce, on loan from Spartak Moscow until the end of the season.

1:46PM: Change of plans, the agreement for Aubameyang will be closed with an optional year in addition to these six months left to finish the season. At the end of the course, when the transfer ends, Barça will have the option of keeping him without paying a transfer fee.

1:05PM: Everton have announced the arrival of Donny van de Beeck on loan until the end of the season.

1:00 PM: Tottenham have loaned Argentine international midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso to Villarreal until the end of the season, both clubs announced on Monday on the last market day.

12:24 PM: The young winger Bryan Gil will play until the end of the season at Valencia, on loan from English side Tottenham, the Spanish team reported on Monday, a few hours after the market closes.

12:11 PM: Barça has just made Iñaki Peña’s loan to Galatasaray official until the end of the season.

11:51AM Levante announced this Monday the arrival for the remainder of the season of Uruguayan defender Martín Cáceres, from Italian Cagliari.

11:37AM: Laporta does not rule out Aubameyang or the departure of Dembélé: “In all issues there will be options, work is being done and will be worked on until the last moment,” he told Mundo Deportivo. 11:16AM: OFFICIAL. Bournemouth has signed the English defender from Liverpool, Nathaniel Phillips (24), arrives on loan, signing for 6 months until the end of the season.

11:05AM: Tottenham also confirmed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski.

11:03AM: Juventus transfers Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur to English Tottenham (official).

10:57AM: The signing of Ousmane Dembélé by Chelsea is 99 percent closed, according to information from the ABC newspaper. Another unexpected twist.

10:42 PM: In Barcelona they take it for granted that Aubameyang will not sign for the culé squad and they are looking for another option for the forward.

10:15 AM In the Chiringuito they release the “bomb”, PSG has called Barcelona to ask about Frenkie De Jong.

10:10AM: Tanguy Ndombélé returns to Lyon on loan, Tottenham “returns” the player for whom he paid 60 million euros.

9:56 AM: Pay attention to what Sport newspaper reports, the Catalan newspaper assures that for now the negotiations between Barcelona and Arsenal for Aubameyang are broken. The problem is his high salary.

9:15AM According to El Chiringuito, PSG already has an agreement with Dembélé for the next market. The Frenchman rejected a renewal offer from FC Barcelona for 14 million euros per season.

8:56 AM Talks between Liverpool and Fulham over Fabio Carvalho will enter the final phase. The Reds have made a €7m offer, but payment terms, fees and more are under discussion. Fulham want Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season.

8:45AM: Extending Robert Lewandowski’s contract is Bayern’s top priority. Agent Pini Zahavi is waiting for a call from the club.

8:29 AM IT’S OFFICIAL! JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ IS A MANCHESTER CITY PLAYER! The English club reported that the signing is for five and a half years, and the striker will remain on loan at River until July.

8:21 AM: Zakaria, heading for recognition with Juventus. La Vecchia Signora adds one of the most desirable midfielders in Europe.

8:10AM: Cádiz is negotiating with Torino for Simone Zaza. The player does NOT want to go out on loan, he prefers a transfer. The Spanish club is still trying to find formulas, but for now everything is blocked.

8:07 AM: Adama Traoré and Ilaix Moriba are already registered in LaLiga and will be able to debut on the next day of the Spanish competition.

8:00 AM Getafe made it official that the loan with JJ Macias has ended and the Mexican striker returns to Chivas.

7:55AM: This is how Aubameyang arrived in Barcelona, ​​if you doubt that the Gabonese is the bombshell of the market for now.

7:53AM According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, Álvaro Morata will not move from Juventus in Turin during this transfer market.

7:40 AM: Frank Lampard is appointed as Everton’s new manager. The news was confirmed by the club itself.

7:38 AM: Many considered that he would not have another chance in football, after having seen death up close in a Eurocup match between Denmark and Finland, but Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen returned to the highest level on Monday when he signed for Premier League side Brentford. League.

7:35AM: AUBAMEYANG IS IN BARCELONA! The Gabonese crack arrived in Spain, to arrange his arrival at the Culé team? The fans are already going crazy!