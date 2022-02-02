Controversial decision of the umpire favored the Dominican against Venezuela

The umpire third baseman of the game Navegantes del Magallanes by Venezuela and Giants of Cibao Dominican Republic starred in what is so far the worst arbitration decision of the Caribbean Series 2022.

The eighth inning was being played and the Dominican Republic had a man on second and in an attempt to run and hit, the Venezuelan defense went in search of the out in the third and the umpire of this base, Eliseo Favela (Mexican), had the which until now is the worst arbitration decision so far in the Caribbean Series, which favored the Cibao Giants because they managed to tie the match.

You judge, Out or safe? For us there is no doubt that the one from RD is out

The Dominican Republic tried to place the runner on third and succeeded, but without a doubt it was seen in the video that he was clearly put out and even the player from the home team never made contact with the bag, even so umpire López declared it safe.

Niuman Romero, Venezuelan third baseman, upon seeing the umpire’s ruling, asked for a replay, but Magallanes had no replays left, however, this does not justify the huge mistake that this referee made, not at all.

Without a doubt, this favored the Dominican Giants, since later with a sacrifice fly they scored the seventh run to equalize the commitment, which Venezuela came from behind after being won 6-0.

In addition, on social networks, specifically on Twitter, criticism was not long in coming for this umpire who conditioned a game that Venezuela won at the Quisqueya Stadium with his decision.