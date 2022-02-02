COVID situation Houston: transmission rate drops for 3rd week

Getty Xpress Covid Testing RN Karla Martinez trains a new employee on January 8, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

The latest COVID-19 data from Houston shows reason to be cautiously optimistic after the region’s transmission rate fell for the third week in a row. But health officials continue to urge caution because only a third of the population is vaccinated.

Texas is also making national headlines for other reasons, as the debate continues over comments from guests on Joe Rogan’s podcast about coronavirus vaccines and health complications. Spotify faces criticism for failing to ban misinformation, while others say freedom of expression is paramount.

Public health officials continue to advise those who are not fully vaccinated to stay home, maintaining a Level 1 threat to the area. According to the COVID-19 data center, there were 159,530 active cases of coronavirus in the area as of Monday, January 31, 2022, and 6,941 deaths. The number of active cases in a week decreased for the first time in the weeks between January 24 and 31. On January 24, there were 160,656 active cases of COVID-19, after several weeks in a row in which the number of active cases nearly doubled. . 61 deaths were reported in the last week.

New data confirms Omicron is loosening control over Houston, but hospitals remain under pressure

Houston ISD and the next five largest school districts in our area all report declines among self-reported cases.

https://t.co/8qtsbMdX0n #khou11 @JMilesKHOU takes a look at the numbers. — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 31, 2022

The Texas Medical Center reported new data on Jan. 31 showing transmission rates in the region declined for the third week in a row. The transmission rate for the week ending Jan. 31 was 0.74, meaning people infected with COVID-19 spread it to fewer than one person on average, the data shows.

Hospitalization rates were also declining, according to the data. But hospitals are still feeling the strain, the data shows, with ICUs in the area 95% full and with some ICUs at capacity.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a virologist at Baylor College of Medicine, told the Houston Chronicle that it’s not time to celebrate yet.

“I’m still worried about the big picture,” he told the newspaper. “There is a lot of talk about omicron somehow acting like a weakened virus, herd immunity and the end of the pandemic. I don’t think so yet.”

Rogan commented on the controversy and outcry over misinformation

My thoughts on the controversy with @spotify https://t.co/nijJgNSc7m — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) January 31, 2022

Spotify and Joe Rogan are speaking to the Associated Press following an outcry and controversy over COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. Last week, Neil Young requested that his music be removed from Spotify after the company refused to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which Young criticized for misinformation. Spotify announced on Sunday, January 30, 2022, that it would add a warning to all podcasts that discuss COVID-19 and refer its listeners to the latest information from health experts.

Rogan interviewed Dr. Robert Malone on his podcast in December, sparking the Spotify controversy. The Associated Press described Malone as “an infectious disease specialist who has become a hero in the anti-vaccine community” and who was banned from Twitter for misinformation. Rogan told the AP that he was “very happy” with Spotify’s decision to add a disclaimer and said he would include more guests with “different opinions.”

“I’m not trying to promote disinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial,” Rogan told the AP. “I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told the AP that he doesn’t think his company should play the role of content censor. He said there are “a lot of people and viewpoints on Spotify that I don’t agree with,” adding: “It’s important to me that we don’t take the position of being content censors while also making sure there are rules in place.” and consequences for those who violate them”.

