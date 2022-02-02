Dani Alves is the one discarded to play the Euro…

¡The 32 FC Barcelona players who will play the Europa League have been confirmed! The Barça club has presented the list to UEFA and in turn made it public through an official statement published on its social networks. Xavi Hernández will have 8 players from the subsidiary, but he will not do the same with Dani Alves, who will have to watch the duels against Napoli from home.

Apart from the 24 players that make up the Barça first team, eight pieces from Barça B were chosen to configure the coach’s line-up for the tie against the aforementioned Italian team. Ilias Akhomach, Astralaga, Balde, Arnau Comas, Jandro, Gavi, Alvaro Sanz and Arnau Tenas They will be part of the Catalan expedition.

There was a great sacrifice in the list to play the Europa League, which will open the doors to Barcelona from Thursday, February 17. This is Dani Alves. According to the regulation, only three players can be registered in the competition if they have been signed in the winter marketand the Brazilian, although he was the first to arrive in January, has been ruled out.

Braithwaite’s return

Martin Brairhwaite has been included in the registration of footballers of FC Barcelona for the silver European championship. After months off, the Danish striker will return “to the ring” to collaborate with the team’s attack front. However, now a great doubt is generated around the occupant of the center of the culé attack, as Aubameyang also says ‘present’ on the list.

Another player who will have important competition will be Memphis Depay, who will have to take advantage of the upcoming commitments to prove his worth and thus ratify his place in the team, since he will have to compete with Adama Traoré, Ferran Torres, Ilias and if he returns in time, Ansu Fati. Other players who were doubtful until now due to their performance, Luuk de Jong and Óscar Mingueza, will also be options for Xavi.

The 32 registered players