Dani Alves was left out of the list of registered for the Europa League by Barcelona

2022-02-02

Barcelona announced the list of 32 players with whom it will play the 2021/22 Europa League. The culé team left out Dani Alves, one of the signings on the market.

Finally, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Aubameyang entered the call. This is due to the regulations that indicate that only a maximum of three contracts made can be registered.