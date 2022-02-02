Dani Alves was left out of the list of registered for the Europa League by Barcelona

2022-02-02
Barcelona announced the list of 32 players with whom it will play the 2021/22 Europa League. The culé team left out Dani Alves, one of the signings on the market.
Finally, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Aubameyang entered the call. This is due to the regulations that indicate that only a maximum of three contracts made can be registered.
Xavi preferred the attackers before Dani Alves, the DT considers that he can replace the Brazilian with other players from the lower zone.
There are 24 footballers from the first team and eight have been included from the reserve team: Ilias, Astralaga, Balde, Arnau Comas, Jandro, Gavi, Álvaro Sanz and Arnau Tenas.
Barcelona will face Napoli in the elimination round on February 17 and 24. The culé team is obliged to win the competition after being ridiculous in the Champions League.
THE EUROPA LEAGUE LIST
1. Ter Stegen
2. Sergio Dest
3. Gerard Pique
4. Ronald Araujo
5. Sergio Busquets
6. Riqui Puig
7. O. Dembele
9. Memphis Depay
10.Ansu Fati
11. Adama Traore
12. Braithwaite
13. Net
15. Lenglet
16. Peter
17. L. De Jong
18. Jordi Alba
19. Ferran Torres
20. S. Robert
21. F. De Jong
22. O. Mingueza
23. Umtiti
24. Eric Garcia
25.Aubameyang
28. Nico
30.Gavi
31. Bucket
34. Alvaro Sanz
35. Commas
36. Arnau Tenas
37. I. Akhomach
42. Talaga