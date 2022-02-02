Luis Cristóbal Capitán Morales, Dean of the US School of Medicine.

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Seville has re-elected Luis Cristobal Captain Morales dean of the center for the next four years. Captain’s candidacy has been the only one that has been submitted to these elections, held this Monday, January 31, with a total of 90 upvotes and two abstentions from the Faculty Board.

With this re-election, which will be final after finalize the process of possible claims next February 8, Captain will lead the faculty for another four years. In this new period, the dean will have to face the reforms of the centerwith a view to expanding the facilities of the classrooms where Medicine and Biomedicine classes are taught, the start of which is scheduled for next 2024.

To carry out the new teaching facilities, the University of Seville has convened a international competition of ideas to remodel the faculties of Medicine and Pharmacy. Thus, in the case of Medicine, in addition to the new classrooms for teaching, the project raises the need to create new green areas and better connections with the environment by opening a main access through Sánchez Pizjuán avenue and a connection with the Hospital Virgin Macarena.

Health and teaching career of Luis Capitan

Luis Cristobal Capitan Morales holds the position of Dean of the Faculty of Medicine since 2017, adding with this new re-election another four years at the head of the center. Also, he is Professor of Surgery at the University of Seville and head of the Colorectal Surgery Unit of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville.

To the position of dean, he adds previous experience in management as deputy dean of the Virgen Macarena Hospital for four years, as well as coordinator of the Andalusian Group of Colorectal Surgery.

At an academic level, he is a member of the Colorectal Oncology and General and Digestive Surgery research group. In his years as a researcher he has directed more than 30 doctoral theses.

Among his academic merits, the Extraordinary Doctorate Award, the University of Seville Award from the Royal Academy of Medicine and the City of Córdoba Award stand out. Acknowledgments to which he adds his position as corresponding academician of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Seville.