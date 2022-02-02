Defense will increase classes for military doctors in its own academy

The Ministry of Defense designs changes in the training of military doctorsspecifically for those who access training education for access to the scale of officers of the Military Health Corps, fundamental specialty Medicine, without requiring a university degree, or only with part of the credits of the approved career.

Digital Confidential has consulted the draft ministerial order drawn up by the department headed by Margarita Robles, and which, as indicated, affects those who they enter the Military School of Health to study Medicine therethat is to say, that they are not civilian doctors, with a Bachelor’s degree or a Medicine degree already passed, who go on to military health.

The purpose of this ministerial order is to equate certain aspects of the training received by students of the Military School of Health who enter with and without previous qualifications.

Defense explains that “after the publication of Order DEF/653/2020, of July 10, approving the curricula for the training of officers for integration or affiliation in the scales of officers and nursing officers, of the Military Health Corps through the entry form with previous degreeit has become clear that there is a need to review the training curriculum for officers who enter without qualifications, so that the Technical Military Training module be identical for all officers of the fundamental specialty of Medicine, regardless of the mode of access to their scale”.

What does that review consist of? The ministry anticipates that it increases “the load of materials that make up the Technical Military Training module, taught at the Military School of Health of the Central Defense Academy.

This increase in the subjects taught at the Central Defense Academy (located in the city of Madrid) brings with it a proportional reduction of the module Specific Military Training which is taught in the General Military Academythe Naval Military School and the General Air Academy“allowing the teaching load of the modules that make up the curriculum to remain in accordance with the provisions of Order DEF/810/2015, of May 4”.

They pass through Zaragoza, Marin and San Javier

The students of the Military School of Health leave there as medical lieutenants, lieutenant nurses, or any other specialty of the Military Health Corps. The rule that is going to modify Defense refers to those who study the specialty of Medicine.

Those who study Medicine at the Central Defense Academy itself attend six years. At first coursein addition to the Military School of Health (integrated into the Central Defense Academy), they also study at the General Military Academyfrom Saragossawhere Army officers are trained.

At second coursego through the Naval Military School, of Marin (Pontevedra), training center for Navy officers. In third they do the same, but at the General Air Academy (San JavierMurcia).

In this way, the new medical officers, of the Common Bodies, are formed with the three armies.

More subjects in Madrid

The change that Defense projects assumes that certain subjects that until now the students study in the academies of Earth, Navy and Air, will be taught at the Central Defense Academythat of military doctors.

Until now, the first course has a “Period of General and Specific Military Training” that is studied at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza. The General Military Training module includes three subjects: Basic Military Training I, Basic Military Training II, Military Training I.

module Specific Military Training, with the Army, is also taught in Zaragoza, such as the Training Instruction module: Physical Training I; Order Closed I; Reception, Orientation and Adaptation to Military Life Phase; Instruction and Training.

In the draft ministerial order, some of these subjects that aspiring military doctors study in Zaragoza are either shortened or directly are taught in Madridat the Central Defense Academy.

This is what will happen with Basic Military Training II and Military Training I.

In addition, the Specific Military Training module with the Army is reduced from 4 ECTS credits to only 2, and the subject of Instruction and Training Iin Zaragoza, shortened from three weeks to one.

The same will happen in the 2nd and 3rd years: the phases in Marín (Navy) and San Javier (Air Force) are shortened, either because some subjects are taught in Madrid, or because credits or weeks are reduced of those subjects in the academies of the Navy and the Air Force.

Medicine Degree Subjects

Lastly, only a few small adjustments will be made to the Technical Military Training subjects, which are studied at the Central Defense Academy, and to the subjects of the Degree in Medicine who attend the Defense University Centercreated by an agreement between the Ministry of Defense and the University of Alcalá de Henares.