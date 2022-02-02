Dembélé did not want to leave Barcelona; he had an offer from the EPL

dpa agency

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laportahas ensured that the French striker Ousmane Dembele “he didn’t want to leave“In this winter market, despite the fact that he had a good offer from “an English club”, and he has been convinced that it is because the footballer, who has rejected the renewal twice, has “an agreement with another club”.

“We have done what we could, we have presented him with two options for the remainder of the season and he did not want to accept them. We are surprised. The last option was an English club where he could play his game perfectly, because he has great quality, and he didn’t want to leave. He wanted to stay these six months here, and it doesn’t make sense because it’s not good for him or for the club,” he declared at a press conference.

In addition, he explained that on two occasions they have offered the French striker, who contract ends this summer, The renewal. “The investment made by Dembélé, very high, was one of the cases that they missed. We offered him the renewal, it was a very good offer and the player recognized us. Later it turned out that it was an economic issue, wanted a better offer for him. And when we said that it was already a good offer, the subject was entrenched. And his agent took a position in not saying anything, and that ends up having consequences for the interests of the club, “he stressed.

“His renewal gave us salary margin, and calm. what of Dembele it is difficult to understand, his position. Now we have him in the squad, but we won’t have him next season and Xavi plan the template (without it). We think he has an agreement with another club, so his agents insinuated to us. But we will look out for the good of the club,” he concluded.