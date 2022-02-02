Diego Palacios’ shirt disappeared at the time of the exchange for Ayrton Preciado, ‘the unusual situation that deprived Ecuador of victory in Lima’ | Soccer | sports

The naked torso of Diego Palacios while his face denotes desperation to enter the field of play at the National Stadium in Lima is an image that has already been marked as the greatest curiosity of the date 16 of the South American qualifying round, at least for the sports press of Argentina. “It was a move that changed everything,” summed up the newspaper The nation.

Minutes 66 and 67 passed when the cameras pointed at Ayrton Preciado tearing up in pain and Palacios without a shirt listening to instructions from coach Gustavo Alfaro. On the other hand, Peru accelerated. The ball drifted over the right sector, for Luis Advíncula’s climb. The person in charge of marking the side of Boca Juniors was precisely Preciado. But he was not there, nor was he appointed to take his place, Palacios.

The unusual situation deprived Ecuador of the victory, because until that moment the Tri won 1-0 with an early goal from Michael Estrada. Peru took advantage of the confusion at the time of making the change, their opponent was left with ten players and it was then that Ricardo Gareca’s team scored the 1-1 with which the match ended through Edison Flores, in the 68th minute.

Alfaro was furious, but it was not until the post-match press conference that he was heard reproaching the action that led to Bicolor’s goal.

“I don’t think there was a lack of concentration power there. There was a detail, because at the time that Ayrton Preciado was injured, I wanted to put him to Chiqui Palacios, the shirt disappeared and that’s why we couldn’t make the change. And at that moment when they bring the shirt, the referee had already set the ball in motion and we were missing a player, and that’s where the play came from. Therefore, the truth is the fatality that left us the fact that they are mistakes that we cannot make, because there is much at stake. I do believe that we lacked to finish winning the game: first is not to make that mistake there; and second, to take advantage of the very clear and very favorable options that we had at the start of the second half”, explained the Argentine coach.

No one was right about the shirt in the technical area. Shots of the game show that the props rushed towards the dressing room to look for the uniform. (D)