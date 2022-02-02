Diego Verdaguer and the confessions that Maribel Guardia made about the singer – Prensa Libre

The 62-year-old actress recalled the last time she lived with the Argentine singer and also talked about the relationship he had with his son, Julián Figueroa.

After the surprising death of Diego Verdaguer due to complications derived from covid-19, Maribel Guardia spoke with the media and expressed the pain she feels due to her closeness to the singer.

Before the program cameras the sun rises, Maribel Guardia, who a couple of days ago overcame a covid-19 infection for the second time, was affected by the death of Diego Verdaguer.

“I am very sad today with Diego Verdaguer, it was a bucket of ice water this morning. I was shocked, especially since he had seen it very recently, at the end of November”, he commented.

Maribel Guardia also revealed that the Argentine nationalized Mexican interpreter was like a second father to his son after the death of Joan Sebastian and who helped him produce some of his first songs.

Also read: Diego Verdaguer: the revelations about his daughter’s attempt to save his life, but it was too late

“He was producing a very nice album for my son with songs and music by Julián, but all of his arrangements were spectacular,” the actress confessed.

Also: Diego Verdaguer: Amanda Miguel and jealousy over the kiss to Galilea Montijo

Likewise, the also singer affirmed that Diego Verdaguer was a father figure for his son and served as his mentor in the world of music.

“I have a great affection for him, especially because of how nice a person he was and how loving he was with Julián because since his father died, he kind of adopted being a godfather for Julián and constantly invited him,” he added.

Read more: Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel: the story of what caused a break in their relationship in 2020

Finally, Maribel Guardia confessed that her son Julián and Diego Verdaguer spent time together and shared activities like riding a bike and boxing.

“Those beautiful memories that Julián will carry in his soul because he gave him a lot of love,” the actress concluded.