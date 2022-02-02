Diego Verdaguer’s daughters collide over the singer’s vaccination status: they have said this | Famous

Gimena Boccadoro, the eldest daughter of the deceased Argentine singer naturalized Mexican Diego Verdaguerassured this Tuesday, February 1, to the media that his father was not vaccinated.
But hours later Anna VictoriaVerdaguer’s second daughter, stated in a message on her Facebook page that she had been inoculated, contradicting her half-sister’s statements.
Verdaguer, whose real name was Miguel Atilio Herminio Boccadoro Verdaguer Hernández, passed away last Thursday, January 27, in Los Angeles. due to complications of covid-19 and his representatives in Mexico said then that he was vaccinated.
Diego Verdaguer’s eldest daughter assures that the singer was not vaccinated
“My father was not vaccinated at all“, assured the woman, who is a plastic artist.
“My father is beautiful, creative, well, nobody is perfect, but he is very good, he was an excellent father for me and I know that I will find him again,” he told the Mexican show.
Ana Victoria contradicts her half-sister
Hours later, Ana Victoria, the daughter Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel had, pointed out on her Facebook page the opposite of her half-sister.
“Our public relations agent did not lie (there is a vaccination certificate)I mention it because of the recent confusion that was created today,” he wrote regarding Gimena Boccadoro’s statements.
The Associated Press (AP) confirmed the authenticity of the singer’s message with her representatives.
Meanwhile, his half-sister, born in Buenos Aires in 1971, posted a series of photos of his father on his Instagram account to bid him farewell.
“I will always find you again. We will always keep our love. Despite everything, we never let go of each other’s hands. You are my support, and as you said, I am your angel,” he wrote.
“Thank you for being my dad, as the song ‘Nena’ says, you are my first great love. Thank you for being the best grandfather for Malena and Elan who love you deeply. You are and always will be my sunshine“.
The AP sent messages to Boccadoro for his comments on Ana Victoria’s reaction without receiving a response.
This was Diego Verdaguer’s position on covid-19 and vaccines
“I believe that It is something that evil minds have createdit is something manipulated and we are in this game of living and in this world, we have to recognize that there are perverse people who want to manipulate us and that is a reality,” he told the “Here with you” program.
Meanwhile, Amanda Miguel has used social networks to show her position on the vaccine, which she does not trust. On April 27, 2020, she wrote on Twitter that she did not accept the medicine: “Maybe ‘the vaccine’ is the famous covid! No thanks, not even the microchip, not at all“.
In August 2021, he shared news and messages about the marches they did in France because they did not want them to impose a mandatory vaccination passport.
“Simply that is requested, whoever wants to hear it, whoever doesn’t, no, I think it’s a human right,” he said on the social network.
“The people of several countries in Europe show that they do not agree with certain measures …”, he expressed in a second message.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reiterated that vaccines against covid-19 are “safe” and effective in preventing serious illness caused by the contagious virus.
Diego Verdaguer contracted covid-19 at the end of December and it was complicated by a thyroid problem