“Diem Was A Waste Of Time And Energy”: Twitter Co-Founder Says Zuckerberg Should Have Focused On Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey believes that making bitcoin accessible to more people around the world would also benefit Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, is critical of the failed cryptocurrency project Diem developed by Meta and believes that Mark Zuckerberg would have done better to focus on advancing bitcoin to “become more accessible to everyone”.

Speaking at MicroStrategy’s ‘Bitcoin for Corporations 2022’ online conference on how corporations could integrate and use bitcoin, Dorsey said Meta’s plan to launch its own cryptocurrency was “a waste of time and energy.” , as was flawed from the start.

“They tried to create a currency that was owned by Facebook, probably for the right reasons, probably for noble reasons, but there were also some reasons that would indicate that they were trying to attract more and more people to the Facebook ecosystemDorsey noted, adding that “they did so instead of using an open protocol and standard like bitcoin.”

On the other hand, he believes that making bitcoin more accessible around the world would also benefit his products: Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“We have this network open right now. And it’s usable. It’s not accessible to everyone, but it’s usable. The easier we make it, the faster we make it, the more accessible we make it, everything is going to get better. Including everything that Facebook intended to do with Libra [Diem]”, he mentioned.

In mid-2019, the tech giant announced the launch of its Libra cryptocurrency project, renamed after Diem, along with a consortium of other tech and financial companies. This Monday, the company announced this Monday the sale of its assets for a value of $182 million to Silvergate Capital Corporation, a bank based in California (USA).

Jack Dorsey, who currently runs his digital payments company Block, also promotes bitcoin transparencywhere according to him, the fees are clearly visible and understandable, compared to traditional finance.