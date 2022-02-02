Disabilities in Pharmacy staff force the Cartago hospital to suspend the delivery of medicines

The Emergency Service of the Maximiliano Peralta Hospital treats about 316 people per day from the eight cantons of Cartago and the Los Santos area, for a population of 610,000 inhabitants. (Rafael Pacheco Granados)

The Max Peralta Hospital in Cartago suspended the delivery of medicines because part of the Pharmacy service staff is disabled by covid-19. The suspension is effective as of noon this Wednesday, reported the authorities of the health center.

Medications will only be given to emergency patients, hospitalized patients and those receiving chemotherapy. At the moment, the measure only applies this Wednesday, February 2, but the hospital will analyze if it is necessary to extend it.

The substitution of personnel due to disabilities as a result of the covid has been exacerbated because there are no more suppliers of pharmacy technicians, and this makes it difficult to properly attend to all the processes in this service, the medical center reported.

For inquiries about this service, Max Peralta made available the number 2550-1993.

This Wednesday morning, that health center called on the population to use emergency services only for cases that warrant this type of care.

“Emergency services continue to be places of high demand and not necessarily for true emergencies. To this is added that the hospital center faces the situation of having to replace personnel due to different variables, including contagion by covid and other health conditions, which makes the situation more complex, ”reported the Medical Directorate, who asked for understanding before the increase in waiting times due to the high demand for respiratory patients and other pathologies.

[ Expertos proyectan ola de incapacidades con ómicron ]

In normal situations, the Cartago hospital works with 24 general practitioners per day in three shifts. Together, they serve five offices and other internal areas of the emergency service. The current situation, with a new pandemic peak due to covid-19, only allows three offices to open and this slows down the process.

“We make a new call to the Carthaginians to try to address many of the pathologies that are not true emergencies by consulting the Ebáis and health areas of their communities, so that the hospital emergency service concentrates on giving priority to patients. urgent”, requested Krisia Díaz, medical director.

Emergencies of the Maximiliano Peralta hospital treats about 316 people per day from the eight cantons of Cartago and the Los Santos area, for a population of 610,000 inhabitants.