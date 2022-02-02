DR wants to create its own space agency

The Minister of Defense, Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, met this Tuesday with the National Youth Award and space engineer from the POT, Scarlet Hernandez, together with other authorities and personalities linked to aviation, astronautics and higher education in order to exchange information for the creation of a space agency dominican.

Through a press release, the agency explained that, with a space entity, the country can be represented before the United Nations Office for Outer Affairs (Unoosa), which is responsible for promoting international cooperation in the use of space. for peaceful purposes.

He said that in order to make the agency a reality, a council in formation made up of the ministries of the PresidencyForeign Affairs, Defense, Economy, Planning and Development, Higher Education, Science and Technology, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC)the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD), the Dominican Institute of Communications (INDOTEL), and other public and private institutions.

The tasks of coordination, policies, educational programs and projects, as well as the launch of the first Dominican satellite under construction at INTEC.

Díaz Morfa noted that this satellite will be launched into space in the future at the launch center in Guyana, to monitor sargassum in the Caribbean and protect Dominican beaches.

He indicated that “another objective of the creation of this space entity is to unite more international institutions and networks, to establish legal criteria, economic policies, projects and cooperation programs with international space agencies for the benefit of national productive sectors and, in addition, coordinate policies and programs in the areas of basic, secondary and higher education, for the development of Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics”.

Latin American and Caribbean Space Network

During the meeting, the Space Engineer of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec), Edwin Sánchez, announced that the Seventh Congress of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Network (RELACA), from May 12 to 14 of this year, which will be open to scientists, astronomers, interested parties and the general public who want to attend from all over the world, at no cost.

He explained that this activity seeks to promote the interaction of Dominican society with the space environment, pointing out that for information about it, they can go to the social media accounts of @relacaespacio and @edwinsanc).

the encounter

In addition to Díaz Morfa and Scarlet HernandezThe General Director of the Specialized Corps of Airport Security and Civil Aviation (Cesac), Carlos Febrillet, the Dominican Vice Consul in Boston, Luís Rosario, and the astronautical and space engineer Edwin Sánchez, from Intec, participated in the meeting.

Also the Vice Minister of the Presidency; Martín Gabirondo, the Vice Minister for Air and Space Affairs Juan Manuel Jiménez García; the director of the Higher Institute for Defense (Insude) Francisco Antonio Ovalle Pichardo; the Minister of Youth Rafael Jesús Féliz García; the deputy director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) Héctor Porcella; the director of Science and Technology and the Environment Claudia Taboada, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Pavel Isa, the deputy minister of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (MEPYD); Tebi Rodríguez Hernández, representative of the Technological Institute of the Americas (ITLA), and representatives of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt).