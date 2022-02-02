Dybala’s emotional goodbye to Zamparini: “You were the first…”

Italian football said goodbye to Maurizio Zamparini. The historic president of Palermo famous for his record of fired coaches, and not only for that, he passed away at the age of 80. His character is legend: when his teams fell, he lost his temper and anything could happen. He himself revealed having regretted a decision made in anger. His nose for his talent, however, is even more legendary. If the Sicilian team reached Europe it was thanks to the enormous number of cracks that it was able to discover all over the world, with the help of experienced managers such as Walter Sabatini. Among others, Sirigu, Grosso, Zaccardo, Pastore, Ilicic, Toni, Cavani… And Paulo Dybala.

The Juventus striker arrived at the rosanero club in 2012, from the Córdoba Institute, and from there his career took off. The Argentine did not forget his first Italian president, and dedicated some emotional words to him on his Instagram profile: “You were the first to believe in me. I came to Italy as a child and you welcomed me as if it were my home. President, you opened the doors of a beautiful city for me, where I met many beautiful people and great friends. You gave me the opportunity to follow my career where I wanted, always respecting myself and thinking of my own good. For that, and for many other things, I will always be grateful to you and I will never forget you. Thank you for everything. Your ‘picciriddu’ (‘little’ in Sicilian)”.