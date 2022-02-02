Early spring or long winter? No Consensus Among Famous Groundhogs – NBC New York (47)

The country’s most famous groundhogs failed to reach a consensus on their long-awaited forecasts. In Pennsylvania, the Punxsutawney Phil bet on six more weeks of winter. In New York, Charles G. Hogg, also known as Chuck from Staten Island, came out of his burrow to see his shadow and an early spring.

The Inner Circle, the group of top-hatted gentlemen who support Punxsutawney Phil each year, claim the groundhog’s predictions are spot on, but data from the Stormfax Almanac puts their predictions at 39%.

The Staten Island Zoo, for its part, claims that its star marmot has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Each groundhog made the same prediction as last year, when the entire nation experienced an unusually cold February and a warmer-than-average March, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. So, both groundhogs had a point.

This is year 136 that the groundhog “Seer of Seers, the Forecaster of Forecasters” makes his famous prediction at Gobbler’s Knob. Unlike last year, spectators were admitted in this edition.

“When I woke up this morning, my comment was going to be that this would be the biggest crowd we’ve had in a year, but when I got here and watched them, I can now say this is the biggest weekday crowd in the history of the Day. of the groundhog. Chances are multiple countries and every state in the United States will be represented in the crowd,” said Jeff Lundy, a member of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club and president of the Inner Circle.

Lundy is the only person who can speak “Groundhoguese”, thanks to magical powers transmitted through a wooden staff reportedly carved by Phil himself over a century ago.

After leading the spectators in a toast to Phil, Lundy held Phil the groundhog up for all to see and placed it on top, where there were two scrolls, each representing winter and spring. The groundhog chose one, which was then read aloud.

“Winter has been bleak, dark and devoid of hope, but winter is just another step in the cycle of life. As I look at the faces of true believers around the world, basking in the warmth of their hearts, I couldn’t imagine a better fate with my shadow that I have cast than a long, bright six more weeks of winter,” the scroll read.

At the Staten Island Zoo, a small group of zoo and city officials hosted a virtual ceremony, complete with considerable groundhog puns and a pre-recorded video message from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The hosts also noted that Chuck has traditionally had a rocky relationship with mayors: Michael Bloomberg was bitten by the famous groundhog in 2009 and dropped by Bill de Blasio in 2014.

“I think I can speak for all New Yorkers when I say, Chuck, please don’t see your shadow,” Adams said from City Hall. “Let the sunny days come.”

Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon, Staten Island’s chief of law enforcement, led the proceedings, which included paying tribute to city police officers recently killed in action.

McMahon and zoo officials talked Chuck out of his house, where the groundhog stood in the doorway for a few moments. Observations of him and the cloudy sky prompted McMahon to announce that Chuck had seen his shadow and was predicting an early spring.

But groundhogs aren’t the most reliable weather forecasters, as recent research confirms.

A study published last summer in a journal of the American Meteorological Society looked at 530 unique groundhog predictions at 33 locations and found that the onset of spring was correctly predicted exactly 50% of the time.

“Using a new phenological indicator of spring, this study determined beyond doubt that the woodchuck’s forecasting abilities for the arrival of spring are no better than chance,” the researchers wrote.

They added that no groundhogs predicted the timing of spring “with any statistical significance,” although some were noted for both successful and unsuccessful records. For example, Essex Ed from Connecticut and Stonewall Jackson from New Jersey were among those who made accurate predictions more than 70% of the time. Buckeye Chuck from Ohio and Dunkirk Dave from New York were among those who were wrong more than 70% of the time.

So while the battle between Phil and Chuck rages on for another year, it’s worth noting that they’re far from the only furry handicappers out there, and they’re not all groundhogs.