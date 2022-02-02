Ecuador has achieved 99% of its direct pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the remaining 1% will define it in March | Soccer | sports

The Tricolor kept for 67 minutes the direct ticket to the World Cup Qatar 2022 during the game in which tied this Tuesday at 1 with Peru in Lima, on the date 16 of the south american qualifiers.

That point he managed to add as a visitor mathematically assured him to be at least in the playoff stage for a place in the next World Cup.

However, having reached 25 points and mainly having an excellent average goal (+10) gives you an additional advantage over your direct rivals, Uruguay (22 units and -3 goal difference) Y Peru (21 and -4)even more so when both will have to face each other in Montevideo on the next date (number 17), to be played next March.

Another selection that could mathematically reach the Tricolor in the option for a quota is Chile (19 and -1), although for this they should not only beat Brazil as a visitor and Uruguay as a local, but they must also thrash them by a margin of no less than three goals difference. and wait for Ecuador to fall by at least two goals difference against Paraguay as a visitor and against Argentina at home; or failing that, that Chile beat Brazil and Uruguay by the minimum difference, and that the Tricolor lose by five or more goals difference against Paraguay and Argentina.

For its part, Ecuador assured this Tuesday in 100% its pass to the playoffswhich until before the game with Peru remained at 95%, but with the tie achieved in Lima it reached magic number of minimum 25 points to be among the top five in South America in this tie.

Since the World Cup Germany 2006 the teams that have reached the play-off phase for South America have not required more than 26 points, nor less than 24, having the key figure of 25 as an average, to which Ecuador has already agreed.

Now It only remains for the last two dates to elapse of the calendar of these qualifiers, to be played between the last seven days of next March, so that Ecuador is not only in the playoffs, but also has a direct ticket to Qatar, even without getting a single more point, this due to his goal average (+10), a situation that could most likely be clarified on date 17.

Without adding points in the next game, which will be away against Paraguay on March 24, Ecuador can mathematically end day 17 with 100% of the ticket to the World Cup in its possession (he currently has it achieved by 99%), because Uruguay and Peru, who will face each other in Montevideo, will not be able to both add three points at the same time and it could even be the case that they share only one unit each, with which they would continue further away from being able to reach to the Tricolor.

Possible results of Uruguay vs Peru

1. If Uruguay wins, it would reach 25 units; Peru would be left with 21 and Ecuador would no longer be able to even match Ecuador in points, which would lose 25. With this, the Tricolor will ensure 100% of its ticket.

2. If Peru wins, it would add 24 points; Uruguay would not exceed its 22 and maximum on the last date could reach Ecuador only if it beats Chile by at least between ten and twelve goals difference as a visitor; and also that the Tricolor lose by at least one or two goals difference against Paraguay in Asunción and against Argentina in Quito.

3. If Uruguay and Peru draw, the former would accumulate 23 points and their rivals only 22, so for Peru to at least catch up with Ecuador in the standings, they must first wait for the Tricolor to fall by one or two goals difference in their last two games and the Peruvian team win by at least between ten and twelve goals difference to Paraguay in Lima. (D)