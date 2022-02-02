Eduin Cazares from Grupo Firme suffers a terrible accident; Mhoni Vidente warned him and the singer made fun of the seer. It is confirmed that his truck overturned on a highway in Culiacán.

There are several versions that circulate on social networks without so far confirming or denying whether Eduin Cazares, vocalist of Grupo Firme was traveling in the truck that was reported in the accident.

As reported by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, some photographs arrived at his newsroom showing the truck that Eduin Cazares has published on Instagram several times, but so far it is not known if the singer was inside.

Other media have indicated on Twitter that the singer was indeed traveling in the aforementioned truck and that he is in the hospital, but his health status is unknown.

They announce that Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme suffered a serious car accident. Gustavo Adolfo Infante published some photographs of what would have happened. The singer is said to be hospitalized, however details about his health are unknown. pic.twitter.com/u1TvqHifqP – Monterrey Live (@monterey_live)

This newsroom is waiting for more information to be generated about the alleged accident suffered by Eduin Caz.

Let’s remember the predictions that Mhoni Vidente made about Eduin Caz

The seer of the famous, Mhoni Vidente a few weeks ago alerted Eduin Caz about an accident or an attack.

At that time, Mhoni Vidente pointed out that Eduin Cazares and the rest of the members of the group are surrounded by too much envy and that the letters of death and the hanged man are behind them.

“A vision has just come to me, something very strong, the Firm Group, the card of death and the card of the hanged man appear, these two cards are telling me that envy, courage, greed, the attack against the Group Firm”.

Mhoni Vidente mentioned that Grupo Firme reached the peak of success very quickly and “envy is surrounding them”, especially vocalist Eduin Caz. The fortune teller recommended that the original group from Tijuana, Baja California, take care of themselves in the face of so much envy.

He pointed out: “It is a very strong warning of an accident or an attack against the same group, they must know that if you are a friend of one, you are an enemy of the other.”

According to Mhoni Vidente’s prediction, the accident or the attack would be in Jalisco or Nayarit, after a concert.

“Try to take care of yourself, pray a lot, I think it’s witchcraft, it’s something very strong against them that they’re doing, there’s too much envy among the gruperos themselves and they (Grupo Firme) stood out very strong in every way and they’re going to continue , but don’t trust yourself, when you are reaching the top, don’t trust yourself, don’t trust Eduin, don’t trust Grupo Firme, the diabolical, the card of death and the hanged man is behind them, it’s a warning” .

In response to this prediction, Eduin Cazares replied: