El Salvador threatened not to play against Canada but back down and will appear

The Salvadoran elements argued a lack of respect on the part of the board, but they will play for their families and the fans

The players of the El Salvador National Team decided to play the World Cup qualifying match against Canada, despite the differences they have with the federations, which announced that they will not deliver the financial prizes agreed for the End Octagon.

The footballers threatened, in a first step, not to be present for tonight’s commitment, but a couple of hours later the elements themselves indicated that they will play, but they will do it for the fans and their respective families.

“As a united group, we have decided to play and give everything to keep this illusion of a country alive. We will play for ourselves, our families and our fans. Despite having these unfortunate actions, which affect the concentration and focus that a game of this level.”

Initially, the message spread by elements such as Eriq Zavaleta, Álex Roldán, Mario González and Alexander Larinthus making it clear, his refusal to play

“As a united group, we have made the decision to step aside and not continue to be part of these efforts by the federation. We will not play this match, to set a precedent and this will not be repeated for us, nor for any team From El Salvador”, the text prays.

In the same statement, the footballers assured that the directors do not trust the footballers, because “Although there are mathematical possibilities, for them there are no real possibilities” to attend the World Cup Qatar 2022.



“We have been disrespected as professionals and people. This morning, President Hugo Carrillo and the committee chose the worst moment to distract us and recriminate that they had talked to the press about cold implements that we bought in Columbus. Taking this as distraction, to later say that they will not comply with the agreed prize agreement”.

The Selection of The Savior The qualifying match against Canada is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Currently, the Central American team is in sixth place and still has the possibility of attending the fair that will be held in December of this year. They add nine points, while the fifth place, Costa Rica, has 13 units and Panama has 17.