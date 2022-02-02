Electric cars powered by the sun, closer thanks to TMB and graphene – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

The idea that electric cars can be powered by solar panels located on its bodywork It is a possibility that has been gaining strength in recent years. The truth is that the road is full of obstacles so that a panel of these dimensions provides the necessary energy for it. A team of researchers from the Stanford Universityexperts in photovoltaic energy, has created a solution based on TMD semiconductor materials and graphene which could increase the energy conversion efficiency of photovoltaic cells, allowing them to generate enough energy to power an electric car.

TMD Materials

Until now, some materials such as perovksite, a crystalline synthetic material with unique optical qualities, promised great advances in the photovoltaic cell sector to achieve highly efficient energy conversions. The TMD, combine a transition metal with sulfur, selenium, or tellurium. They are 2D semiconductor materials that show unique electrical, mechanical and optical properties.

According to the authors of the study published in the journal Nano Convergence, layered 2D nanostructures with atomic-scale thicknesses may exhibit “peculiar and fascinating properties in contrast to those of their parent compounds.” Both experimental and theoretical results have shown that 2D semiconductors have properties that can potentially give rise to important advances in the field of nanomaterials and nanodevices.

The photovoltaic cell prototype sandwiched layers of tungsten diselenide (a TMD material) with graphene by adding a flexible polymer layer on both sides.

As their 2D nature indicates, TMDs with high solar conversion efficiency can form part of the solution to power an electric vehicle with solar energy. Krishna Saraswat, lead author of the study, clarifies that any solar material that tries to dethrone silicon must take into account the environmental impacts of its life cycle: “Silicon represents 95% of the solar market today, but it is far from perfect. We need new materials that are lightweight, flexible and more environmentally friendly.”

However, the advantages of TMDs are reduced when taking into account the conversion efficiency. Although its characteristics are very promising, the experiments linked to the research carried out so far do not exceed 2% conversion of sunlight into electricity. To put this figure in context, silicon panels raise this number to the 30th %.

The importance of graphene

2% is certainly a very poor figure and that is where graphene becomes important. Discovered in 2004 when researchers peeled off a nanometric layer of carbon atoms from a piece of graphite, this material is a 2D form of carbon and has properties that make it unique.

To make their new photovoltaic cell, the Stanford researchers sandwiched layers of tungsten diselenide (a TMD material) with graphene and added a flexible polymer layer on both sides. They also added an additional layer to improve light absorption. Study co-author Alwin Daus, who led the process of attaching the micrometer-scale flexible substrate to the TMD sandwich, says this step is technically challenging, but the result was worth it. The new thin TMD solar cell prototype reached a solar conversion efficiency of 5.1%.

Graphene is a material with properties that make it unique.

Although this figure is twice the results of other TMDs, it is still very small compared to silicon. However, the study concludes that with the additional adjustments it is possible to approach figures of 27%, allowing this technology to compete with silicon. The team notes that, by weight comparison, the new prototype is already competitive with other thin-film solar cells, based on electrical power output. “The prototype produced 4.4W/g, a figure that rivals other current thin-film solar cells, including other experimental prototypes, achieving a power-to-weight ratio a hundred times higher than any other TMD cell.” The researchers calculate that the practical limit of their TMD formula is 46W/g.

Current silicon technology

Some automakers are trying to solve the equation with conventional solar technology, considering that excess weight will interfere with battery range. Mercedes-Benz bets on it by showing it in its brand new Vision EQXX, so that it announces that the photovoltaic solar roof will be present in all its electric cars from 2024. Currently, there are two examples of electric cars that manage to take advantage of solar energy to gain a significant amount of autonomy. The Sonó Motors Sion promises 34 kilometers of extra autonomy with the energy that the solar panels of its entire body can recover. For its part, the Lightyear One adds 40 kilometers of autonomy that, in this case, is generated by the solar panels that are included only on the roof.