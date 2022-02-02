Electronic commerce: which are the social networks that attract more visits and which are the most effective to sell

Social networks are used by cloud stores to enhance the reach of their brands.

In addition to being important sales channels, Social networks are used by businesses in all sectors to enhance the reach of their brands and provide support to users. According to the annual e-commerce report during 2021 of Tiendanube, Instagram was on the podium both to spread content and to invest in online advertising campaigns and offer customer service.

Yes OK Instagram ranks first for create and publish content (98.71%), followed by Facebook (78.74%) and WhatsApp (55.64%), the survey showed that cloud stores increasingly seek to diversify their distribution channels. “tik tok is undoubtedly a growing Social Network, so we suggest you analyze if your audience is on this channel so that you start investing in the production of this type of video”, they slipped into the Nubecommerce annual report carried out by the Argentine unicorn, which provides statistics, trends and analysis of electronic commerce based on data from the 45,000 businesses that use the Tiendanube platform.

Ranking of social networks used to create and publish content.

Among another of the channels that was made special emphasis, is pinterest: a network that, according to a study carried out by Hootsuite and We Are Social, is used by 48.2% of Argentines. “This social network can be a great ally to attract more visits to your website,” they stressed from Tiendanube.

As far as the online advertising campaigns , instagram ads (74.68%) and facebook ads (60.63%) were the tools most used by the respondents. However, it was observed that entrepreneurs also invested in other promising platforms on the market, such as Google ads (22.92%) or Google Shopping (6.10%).

The most used social networks to make advertisements.

Regarding the channels to offer customer services , Instagram (87.62%) and WhatsApp (86.32%) were the predominant ones. Despite the relevance of classic channels such as e-mail and telephone, online chat is gaining ground. According to Tiendanube, this diversification shows how important it is to offer all possible means of communication in order to provide support, answer queries and serve customers.

The channels that predominate to offer services to the client.

Increase in turnover in e-commerce in 2021

The “cloud stores” in Argentina invoiced last year 89% more than in 2020 and reached an average ticket per sale of $5,977. They added more than 10 million transactions (25% more than in 2020) and registered a total of 38 million products sold.

The Invoicing in electronic commerce within the Tiendanube platform reached a total of $61,653 million in 2021, according to the report. In the study that was shared over 47 pages, data from more than 45 thousand active businesses were analyzed who use the platform to sell online in the country; and it was also revealed what will be the main challenges and trends for this year.

According to the survey, of the total billing, the three categories with the most sales during the last year were: Clothing (44%), Fashion Accessories (11%) and Health and Beauty (8%). “The revelation of the segment is the displacement of House and Garden and Food and Drinks, which had greater prominence during 2020”, they mentioned from the leading e-commerce platform in Latin America.

“The most chosen products denote a conjunctural change that directly impacts consumer preferences when buying” (Franco Radavero)

According Franco Radavero, Country Manager for Argentina of Tiendanube, during the quarantine, people chose products for the house and prioritized the family consumption of essential foods, due to the great time they spent at home. However, a year later, “with the easing of restrictions, the most chosen products denote a conjunctural change that directly impacts consumer preferences when buying”, he pointed out.

Trends and challenges for e-commerce this year

Among the main challenges and trends in electronic commerce for 2022, Tiendanube emphasized different issues: omnichannel, chatbots, smart lockers and the direct-to-consumer (D2C).

“Customer preferences rule”: omnichannel is the strategy through which a brand is present and available to users on multiple platforms and channels. This includes from offline and online commerce, to sales through social networks or e-mail marketing.

“Instant attention service”: chatbots or conversational bots are Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs that simulate a dialogue with the customer. One of its main features is to proactively start the exchange and respond in an automated way. Optimizing and bringing together several service points in the same space, in addition to knowing more and more about the model client with whom they interact, are some of the most outstanding benefits.

Chatbots are Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs that simulate a dialogue with the customer.

“Flexibility to withdraw purchases”: the smart lockers are smart lockers that are intended to reduce the number of trips made to make home deliveries. According to the report, located at strategic points with the aim of concentrating the delivery of products during extended service hours.

“Without intermediaries or direct to the consumer”: direct to consumer (D2C) is the modality that is becoming more popular every day. “We bring it as a trend for 2022 because, without a doubt, it will be one of the milestones to highlight”, they projected from Tiendanube. In the D2C model manufacturers are the ones who market their products without intermediaries to their customers. One of the most widespread ways is through the use of your own sales website.

In these cases, it is the brand itself that directly distributes its articles. One of the main advantages of this modality is that you do not have to pay the rent of a physical location to start a business and obtain sales.

world trends

Among the preferences that are taking place in the world, the annual report on electronic commerce highlighted two trends that are starting to make a big impact on e-commerce.

1) Cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

“It is a digital and global currency that is not regulated by any country or bank. Transactions are validated by users with technologies such as blockchain. As it is a digital means of exchange, its arrival in electronic commerce is only a matter of time”, the work pointed out.

And immediately afterwards, he added: “It will be necessary to analyze in the course of 2022 how much this trend grows worldwide to evaluate the possibility of including it in your own online store”.

Cryptocurrencies are a trend as a means of payment worldwide (REUTERS / Given Ruvic / Illustration).

2) Shoppable TV.

The idea of ​​”affordable television” comes to transform the way we enjoy audiovisual media. “Shoppable TV is a modality through which brands have the possibility to promote the products that the actors are using in the scenes. Via QR codes that appear on the screen at certain moments of series or films, users can scan them with their cell phone to buy, for example, the shoes of their favorite character”, the report illustrated.

Ultimately, these trends seek that each user can personalize their shopping experience, according to your needs and preferences so that electronic commerce is the most attractive option every day.

Argentina, among the countries with the greatest growth potential

“We observe with great expectations the evolution of e-commerce for 2022 and the coming years. Latin America is an emerging market that gains greater relevance year after year and accelerates its expansion”, Radavero pondered on the development of electronic commerce.

Finally, he argued that in the case of Argentina, studies show that it ranks fourth among the countries with the highest growth potential worldwide and stated that, for this reason, from Tiendanube they want to promote this development “so that more and more SMEs and entrepreneurs can take the leap and take their businesses to the next level”.

