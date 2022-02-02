Emerging economies at risk from cryptocurrencies: IMF

Chris Flood

London / 01.02.2022 01:08:04





Strong swings in cryptocurrency prices are causing “destabilizing” capital flows in emerging markets, and the use of cryptocurrencies instead of traditional currencies poses “immediate and profound risks,” according to a senior International Monetary Fund official (IMF).

“The cryptocurrencies they are being used to get money out of countries that are considered unstable (by some outside investors),” he said. Tobias Adrianfinancial adviser to IMF and director of its money and capital markets department.

“It’s a big challenge for policymakers in some countries,” he said. adrian in interview with Financial Timesnoting that “markets for cryptocurrencies they have lost close to a trillion dollars in value since their peak.”

The IMF last week urged El Salvador to stop recognizing bitcoin as legal tender, reiterating his warning that the official adoption of the digital asset last year presents “major risks” to the stability and integrity of the country’s financial system.

Nayib BukelePresident of The Savior —seeking more than $1 billion in funding from the IMF— plans to raise money by selling bonds linked to the cryptocurrency biggest in the world. The plan drew criticism from some of the international investors who own debt already issued by the government.

adrian claimed that some emerging markets and developing economies now face “immediate and serious risks” as a result of substituting their current established currencies for crypto assets, a process that has been dubbed cryptoisation.

“Capital flow management measures will have to be fine-tuned in the face of cryptoisation”, warned adrian. “Applying established regulatory tools to manage capital flows can be more difficult when value is transmitted through new instruments, new channels and new service providers that are not regulated entities.”

The signs of a greater correlation between the performance of the cryptocurrencies and other financial assets of developed countries, such as shares in the US technology sector, government bonds and even crude oil, are also of concern to the IMF.

Fund officials believe that strong episodes of deleveraging in cryptocurrencies they are fueling the sell-off in the stock markets.

“The correlation between crypto and stock markets has tended to increase strongly. The cryptocurrencies are now closely linked to what happens in the capitals. We can’t rule it out,” he said. adrian.

The IMF urges national and global regulators to establish a coordinated, consistent, and global approach to overseeing cryptocurrencies.

“Agreeing global regulations is never quick, but if we start now, we can achieve the goal of maintaining financial stability while enjoying the benefits of underlying technological innovations,” he said. adrian.

​

​

​