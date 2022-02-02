Emiliano Sala’s mother breaks the silence, ‘they failed my son!’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.02.2022 11:07:10





Three years have passed since the death of Emiliano Sala and it is now that his mother, Mercedes Carina Taffarela few days before the final judgment, he breaks the silence and assures that his son was failed.

Mercedes spoke with El Litoral and recalled the tragic flight of Nantes to Cardiff where his son lost his life and there are still many unanswered questions.

The plane crashed in the English Channel and the body was found days later 67 meters under the sea, north of the Island of Guernsey. Pilot David Ibbotson was never found; Emiliano Sala was listed as dead on January 21, 2019.

“The final part of the trial is here and I want justice to be done, for the world to know the truth… Emiliano was a good boy, who believed in people… Emiliano was failed!”, Said the player’s mother.

“No one will return my son to me, but I want those who organized that trip to pay, including the person in charge of the plane… That plane was not in good condition and the pilot who never showed up and we don’t know anything… It’s strange because he was I was looking for both of them and the pilot’s family never contacted me!” he added.

Mercedes stressed that Emiliano did not hire the plane, someone put it on him and he took it.

“Emiliano did not hire him, they hired him. I distrust and I just want justice to be done. When he was at the airport… He told me: “Mom, I’ll be in England in two hours and I’ll call you back”… And the call never came… The first thing I thought was that he was very tired and had fallen asleep”. “He trusted people, he didn’t hesitate at any time… The only thing he said to me was: ‘Mom, they got me a private flight.’ And I asked him how much it was going to cost him. And a person told him that ‘he paid for it with the goals’”.

He remembered how he found out the news

“We were in my house and my son Darío gave a terrifying scream… That scream still resonates in my ears, I can’t get it out, I feel it every moment… Darío yells at me: “Mom, Emiliano disappeared!”… Very painful… I didn’t know what to do, I couldn’t believe it, it seemed like a lie to me… I refused”.

He also commented that Cardiff never made the payment of 17 million euros for the athlete’s file, for which the mother also assures that she will fight to have that payment that was deserved for her son.

“They have to give me everything my son deserved… And that’s why I’m also going to fight, because it’s what he would have wanted, for me to fight for what belongs to him. I want to believe that he is going to do justice to himself, because it cannot be that in three years he has nothing… I want to trust Europe, I want to trust England”, he concluded.

