Enrique Guzmán reacts to the recent arrest of Frida Sofía

Enrique Guzman was captured by the press outside Televisa where they sang ‘Las Mañanitas’ for his 79th birthday.

There, the Frida Sofia’s grandfather could not help being questioned about the recent arrest of her granddaughter in MiamiUnited States and he reacted in an unexpected way.

The singer calmly pointed out that, “I promised someone not to get involved with that matter, life is as it is, and pay… you ask for it, that’s how you want it”she confessed, because let’s remember that Frida regretted that no one in her family was outside the jail waiting for her and helping her when she came out.

And although the press insisted on knowing more about his point of view about Frida, he limited himself to saying “another day” Y “if only” when asked if she would sing with her granddaughter soon at her shows.

Enrique Guzmán talks about Frida and Alejandra’s health:

In addition, Mr. Guzmán was also questioned about the health status of his daughter Alejandra Guzmánwho a few days ago was rumored, had entered his surgery number 41according to Ana María Alvarado, which hours later, the singer’s agency denied.

But nevertheless, Mr. Enrique Guzmán confirmed that Alejandra had a recent procedurealthough he assured it was very small, “They did a very small operation, things from entry to exit”ended.