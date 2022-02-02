Enzo Ventures launches a 20 million Spanish fund to invest in European startups | companies

Enzo Ventures, the investment firm promoted by Barcelonans Iván Fernández, Markus Törstedt and Edgar Vicente, launches its second Spanish fund to invest in European technology startups. It does so just 10 months after it took out a first micro-fund of 1.5 million, with the economic and operational backing of the renowned British fund ProFounders Capital (with some 100 million under management), which wanted to have an instrument to invest in the first stages of startups (the so-called pre seed Y seeds).

The new fund, Enzo Ventures I FCRE, has a size of 20 million and will operate under the management company Moira Capital Partners, led by Javier Loizaga, former president of Mercapital, although Enzo maintains its brand and its management, as Vicente explains to CincoDías. He points out that this formula, common outside of Spain, allows both partners to obtain benefits. “We give them visibility of early investment opportunities, as we are focused on the first steps of very innovative projects and Enzo benefits from Moira’s capital and experience in venture capital.”

Registered with the CNMV last Friday, andthe new background It already has more than 10% committed, with the participation of Moira and Profunders Capital. Its structure rests, as in the first fund, on a network of operating partnerswho are entrepreneurs and investors from different countries in Europe and from different industries.

“This fund-community concept worked very well with the first fund, as it makes it possible to locate interesting startups, and these, once invested, obtain operational support that other community funds do not. venture capital they cannot offer due to their limited structure”, adds Vicente. Enzo plans to expand the network for his new vehicle from 15 to 30 people. Between the operating partners They are Yaiza Canosa, founder and CEO of Goi; Pere Valles, CEO of Exoticca, and Mario Brassesco, from Entrust Smart Capital.

The manager highlights that another differentiating point of the fund is the generational connection, since the entrepreneurs are usually very young and the founders of Enzo Ventures are around 30 years old. “We are among the youngest venture capital managers in Europe and the youngest in Spain, and that allows us to talk as friend to friend; they understand each other better with us than with a venture capital more senior,” he says.

With the first fund, Enzo Ventures invested in nine startups (50% from Spain and the other half from the rest of Europe). Now, the goal is to invest in about 30-35, with tickets Taller. Before, they invested between 10,000 and 50,000 euros per startup and left as soon as possible, without participating in successive rounds, and now they will invest between 100,000 and 500,000, and will have the capacity to accompany the startup in other rounds with up to 3 million. This situation could occur, as they explain, in a third of the projects in which they participate.

“With this fund we have a longer-term vision and we can even lead the rounds,” remarks Vicente, who maintains that they have a first-rate investment committee, including Stewart Masters (Honest Greens) and Alexandre Bartolini (Inveready), among others.

What does not change is the profile of startups in which they want to invest. “We are industry agnostic: fintech, proptech, blockchain, SaaS… We are only looking for disruptive companies with an important technological component”, details the co-founder of Enzo Ventures, who adds that the new fund is going to acquire the portfolio of the first, Enzo Ventures I, and is going to integrate it. ” We are going to buy those companies with a partial liquidity event for investors, and we are going to capitalize the part that remained to be invested in the small fund in this larger one. In this way, we avoid having two open vehicles at the same time.”

Enzo Ventures is headquartered in Madrid and with this second fund plans to open offices in London and Paris in September in order to have more capillarity in Europe.