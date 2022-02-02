Evaluna Montaner: the tradition of her family that she hates and that she will not repeat with her son, Indigo | FAME

Camilo Y Evaluate Montaner They are one of the most popular couples on the music scene in Latin America, especially after meeting that they are expecting their first child. who will they call Indigo and who they will save from the most ‘unpleasant’ tradition of the Montaner family.

During the podcast Amazon Music, “In the room”, the singer was with Angie Romero and took the opportunity to tell some details about her son. It was there that she talked about something that she will not do with him or her and that is considered a tradition by her family.

The young woman even stated that it is something traumatic and that her parents have done it with her siblings and also with her, until they stopped doing it because she expressed her discomfort with it.

This year Indigo will be born, the first child of Evaluna Montaner and Camilo… (Photo: El gordo y la flaca / Twitter).

WHAT IS THE FAMILY TRADITION THAT EVALUNA HATES?

Throughout the conversation, Evaluna’s wife was surprised to say that she hates that on birthdays the party is covered with cake, which is something that is done in many Latin American countries.

She also revealed that they stopped doing that at home out of respect for her, who did not feel comfortable being smeared in that slightly humiliating way. That is why she will prevent Indigo from going through that.

“It was a family tradition that I hated, but they stopped doing it out of respect for me. I hope it never happens again. I hope my son doesn’t like that.”he pointed.

Ricardo Montaner, his wife and the three children he had with her (Photo: Marlene Rodríguez / Instagram)

WHY DIDN’T YOU LIKE THAT TRADITION?

In addition to expressing her annoyance with this birthday custom, the young woman explained her reasons, which are valid and respected as her point of view. Indeed, surely many other people think the same.

“That thing about putting your face on the cake when they sing Happy Birthday to you, I hate it, I don’t like it. He scares me, it’s traumatic, it makes me feel claustrophobic, like it leaves me thinking: ‘You who are my brother did this to me,’ it’s like I can’t breathe ”, sentenced.

HOW DID THE MONTANER FAMILY REACT TO THE NEWS OF EVALUNA’S PREGNANCY?

In one of the scenes of the “Indigo” video clip, you can see when the artists break the news to their family circle. Although among the images that pass very quickly, the future parents are very happy with their families, there are various reactions that can be seen.

An example of this is when Mau he gets so excited that he breaks into tears, on the other hand, his mom Marlene shows a big smile, just like his father, the singer Ricardo Montaner.

CAMILO AND EVALUNA DIDN’T PLAN TO HAVE A CHILD

Regarding the birth of his first child, Camilo offered an interview to People en Español where he acknowledged that although he “dreamed” of having a child and starting a family with Evaluna, they did not plan it for the short term.

“(Evaluna Montaner and I) We are very well, thank God. Happy waiting for Indigo”Said Camilo, who was quite excited to discover his new stage as a father.

“Seeing how Evaluna’s belly grows every day. We dreamed of having a baby in our lives, but we didn’t have it planned. She arrived unexpectedly and now we are preparing for her arrival”added the singer.

