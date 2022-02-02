Experts ask in The Lancet to change perception about death

COVID-19 has highlighted, in a stark and frontal way, the stalking of death. Their different faces and their different ways of dealing with it. Medical treatments, in general, are intended to prolong life, but sometimes they only prolong suffering, in addition to ruining the family. Experts ask in the scientific magazine The Lancet change the way death is faced and move towards an end of life less invaded by medicine and more compassionate.

Health emergencies due to the pandemic have prioritized patient medical care. Intensive care to save lives and to avoid the risks of infection has prevented the loving presence of family and friends. Occurring by the thousands or millions, desolate deaths. But this traumatic episode of humanity is inserted in the way death is approached in this century.

Based on this perception, a group of experts that make up the Commission on the Value of Death for the scientific journal The Lancet, has just published a report calling for “bringing death back to life”. More than a play on words, it is a profound reflection that can change the approach to the relationship between medicine and patient.

“Technological and medical advances have spread the idea that science can defeat death. Increasing over-reliance on medical interventions and alienating communities,” the report noted. Experts denounce that health systems are failing to provide compassionate care to those who are going to die and their families.

Commission The Lancet offers another view of death

Experts warned that there is an overemphasis on aggressive treatments to prolong life. Coupled with vast global inequalities in access to palliative care and high medical costs, they lead millions of people to suffer unnecessarily at the end of life.

In this sense, the Commission The Lancet calls for a rebalancing of public attitudes toward death and dying. Away from a narrow and medicalized approach towards a compassionate community model. Where communities and families work with health and social services to care for people who die.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seen many people die in a medicalized process, often alone. With staff in hospitals and intensive care units masked, unable to communicate with their families except digitally,” said Libby Sallnow. Palliative Medicine Consultant and Senior Clinical Lecturer at St Christopher’s Hospice and UCL (UK) and Co-Chair of the Commission.

“The way people die has changed dramatically in the last 60 years,” he said. “From a family event with occasional medical support, to a medical event with limited family support. A fundamental rethinking of how we care for the dying is needed. Our expectations around death and the changes that are required in society to rebalance our relationship with death.”

The Commission focuses primarily on the time from when a person is diagnosed with a life-limiting illness or injury to their death. Plus the mourning that affects the lives of those left behind. But it does not cover sudden or violent deaths, deaths of children or deaths due to injustice.

Compassion or evasion for assuming care and costs?

The Lancet Commission argues that death and dying have become too medicalised, hidden and feared. During these 60 years, dying has gone from the family and community environment to become a concern of health systems. In the UK, for example, only one in five people requiring end-of-life care are at home. While about half are in the hospital.

Global life expectancy has risen steadily from 66.8 years in 2000 to 73.4 years in 2019. But as people live longer, they live more in poor health. And the years lived with disability increase from 8.6 years in 2000 to 10 years in 2019.

Before the 1950s, deaths were predominantly the result of acute illness or injury, with little involvement of doctors or technology. Today, most deaths are from chronic diseases, with a high level of involvement of physicians. The idea that death can be defeated is further fueled by advances in science and technology, which have also accelerated the over-reliance on medical interventions at the end of life.

The report specified that in rich countries between 8 and 11.2% of annual health spending is used on the 1% who die that year. “Caring for those last months of life is expensive and in countries if universal health care can lead families into poverty.”

“Life expectancy has increased a lot but society is getting older. And we have not been able to deal with death well,” said Irene Bernal, a doctor in Political Science and an expert in public affairs, according to The Independent.

Time to accept and share affections

A fundamental change is needed in society’s care for the dying, said the report signed by 27 authors from different countries.

The Lancet Commission acknowledges that small changes are taking place. From models of community action to talk about death. Even changes in national policies to support grief or hospitals that work in collaboration with families.

While large-scale change will take time, the Commission points to the example of Kerala, India. There, for the last three decades, death and dying have been claimed as a social concern and responsibility through a broad social movement. Composed of volunteers complemented by changes in the political, legal and health systems.

“Caring for the dying really involves infusing meaning into the time that remains. It is a time to achieve physical comfort. For coming to accept oneself and make peace with oneself, with many hugs. To repair broken bridges of relationships and to build new ones. It is a time to give love and receive love, with dignity. Respectful palliative care facilitates this. But it can only be achieved with broad community awareness and action to change the status quo,” says report co-author MR Rajagopal. An Indian palliative care physician and founding chairman of Pallium India.

