Faitelson’s strong message to the United States for taking Honduras to play in extreme conditions

2022-02-02

David Fatelson He doesn’t beat around the bush, he always criticizes what he doesn’t think and it doesn’t matter the color, federation or country. This time he threw everything at the U.S.

The weather conditions that will prevail today when the United States vs. Honduras is being played in Allianz Field from Minnesotait will not be pleasant.

Americans and Hondurans will play with a temperature of -20 degrees Celsius, an inhuman situation for the practice of any sport, something that does not seem to David Fatelson.

The panelist from ESPNcritical of everything he does not like, wrote on social networks against the Football Federation of this country for organizing this event in extreme conditions.

“Concacaf should ban games from taking place under today’s extreme conditions in Minnesota. The most important thing is the footballer’s health. And I think US Soccer doesn’t need that to beat its rivals on the field. A shame, ”he wrote on his Twitter.