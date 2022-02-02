Flights from Miami and Havana will increase

The flights from Miami and Havana, among the most sought after by Cubans from both ends of the Straits of Florida, will have an increase from next March, which could affect the price of tickets.

American Airlines, one of the three US airlines authorized to carry out regular flights between the United States and Cuba, plans to increase its itineraries from March 3. This can be seen on the ticket sales page of the largest US airline, where tickets are offered for six daily trips to Havana.

As recently reported by the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company, ECASA, the airline will maintain four daily flights during the month of February 2022. However, since March two trips have been increased each day, which can be verified on the website of American Airlines.

In fact, it has been necessary to readjust the starting times. As of the third day of March, flights will begin departing from Miami International Airport (MIA) as shown below:

6:45 a.m.

8:00 am

9:45 a.m.

10:25 a.m.

3:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

Instead, return flights from Havana to Miami will depart at the following times from José Martí International Airport (HAV):

9:00 am

11:50 a.m.

1:25 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

9:10 p.m.

Cheap tickets from Miami to Havana

The price of tickets for flights between Miami and Havana shows a downward trend, which could be favored by the increase in operations of American Airlines. After the peaks registered in November and December with prices higher than $1000.00 USD (dollars), in the month of January a reduction in prices was observed.

If you are looking to buy cheap tickets from Miami to Havana with American Airlines, we recommend you look at the ticket offers of the last two flights of the day, which are usually cheaper.

For example, for round trips on the same day March 3, these are the current prices:

6:45 am in tourist class: US$ 577.00, and in business class: US$ 749.00

8:00 am in tourist class: US$ 577.00, and in business class: US$ 749.00

9:45 am in tourist class: US$ 577.00, and in business class: US$ 749.00

10:25 am in tourist class: US$ 577.00, and in business class: US$ 749.00

3:15 pm in economy class: US$ 544.00, and in business class: US$ 672.00

7:15 pm in economy class: US$ 544.00, and in business class: US$ 672.00

Of course, this varies depending on the type of ticket purchased and the number of suitcases brought into Cuba. For example, you must add the amount of $30.00 dollars for a first suitcase of up to 50 pounds, and $40.00 dollars for a second. In addition to this, you must pay an extra $100.00 dollars for all excess baggage from 50 to 70 pounds.

The third bag of luggage?

Regarding the baggage allowance, the prohibition of carrying a third suitcase with American Airlines is maintained for the time being. Recently, sources from the airline itself have explained that at the moment there are no plans to reverse this provision, adopted at the beginning of 2022.

American Airlines is one of the three US airlines that have authorization from the White House government to operate regular flights to Cuba. The other two airlines are JetBlue, with itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to Havana, and Southwest, which connects Tampa with the island’s capital.

However, many travelers choose to make their trips with charter flight companies since they allow them to reach other Cuban provinces from stopovers in third countries. The US government only grants permits to operate a total of 3,600 annual flights to Cuba. Recently the DOT (United States Department of Transportation) authorized Icelandair to operate flights to Cuba from Florida and Houston from this month of February and until May 31, 2022.

This company offers advantages over similar ones such as World Atlantic Airlines, Swift Air and Global Crossing Airlines; because it gives the possibility of carrying a greater amount of luggage to each of its travelers. This, thanks to the fact that it has large warehouses in its Boeing 757 aircraft.

