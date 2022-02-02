Florida Warns Citizens About Cryptocurrency Scams

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released an informational brochure on Tuesday to spot cryptocurrency scams.

According to official figures from 2021, more than $200 million in cryptocurrency scams totaled across the United States.

Cryptocurrency scams

“The rapid rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies has drawn the attention of criminals trying to exploit the trend to scam Floridians,” Moody said to introduce the “Scams at a Glance” brochure.

He urged to report the fraud through the number 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or the MyFloridaLegal.com website.

The attorney general asks Floridians to be vigilant when offered “large returns on investments in cryptocurrencies.”

And he warns them: “Celebrity endorsements and testimonials can be easily falsified. Make sure you do a thorough research before buying cryptocurrencies or using them in a transaction.

The brochure also says: “Promises of free money, whether in cash or cryptocurrencies should be seen as a big red flag, as well as big promises of benefits without details or explanations.”

It even alerts you to blackmail attempts, as scammers often send emails saying they have embarrassing or compromising material from a person and threaten to make it public unless a cryptocurrency payment is made.

“Don’t do it, report the extortion to the FBI immediately. If you receive a text, tweet, call, email or social media message asking you to send cryptocurrency, it is a scam,” the brochure adds.

It also warns: “Scammers can create a new cryptocurrency and fraudulently encourage victims to purchase it as an investment despite having little real value.”

“As the price of that cryptocurrency rises, scammers sell their holdings and make a profit. Meanwhile, the victims are left with a cryptocurrency that is worth much less than what they invested », he warns.

Real-estate market

In Miami, the most populous city in Florida, cryptocurrencies are becoming more common and popular. They are even used in real estate operations or to take out a mortgage.

Precisely these days, an operation to purchase a luxury apartment in the heart of Miami for 7 million “USD Coin”, a type of cryptocurrency known as “stable”, was known.

A “USD Coin” is guaranteed to have a value equivalent to the dollar.

The city, whose mayor, Francis Suárez, is a promoter of the use of cryptocurrencies, has given the name to one of them, the MiamiCoin, whose value, according to a specialized website, has fallen 14.71% in the last seven days.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!