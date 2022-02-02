Focal expands its catalog with Alpha 80 Evo, Alpha Twin Evo and Sub One

The Serie Alpha from Focal It arrived on the market a few years ago as an attempt by the French manufacturer to monopolize part of the sales of the entry ranges of other manufacturers. And although from the beginning their price placed them a little above the cheapest ranges of other firms, the good quality of these monitors, together with the fact that they had a relatively contained price, made them quickly gain popularity. A little less than a year ago, Focal updated part of the range with the Alpha 50 Evo and Alpha 65 Evo models, and despite the fact that they assured that the 8-inch model would also receive its corresponding update, it has taken almost 10 months for that modernization materialized with the Alpha 80 Evowhich comes accompanied by Alpha Twin Evoa dual monitor with 6.5-inch woofers, and Sub Onea subwoofer that hides two 8-inch woofers inside.

Alpha 80 Evo

It has been made to be asked, but the renewed Alpha 80 Evo is already here sharing many of the characteristics of its little brothers, such as the Slatefiber membrane made from aligned carbon fibers (although in this case the membrane measures 8 inches), the rigid aluminum inverted tweeter or the large-section laminar air outlet. All this powered by a bi-amplified system that gives 80 watts of power to the bass and 35 watts to the mids and highs.

According to Focal, the Alpha 80 Evo is a versatile monitor with excellent dynamics and great neutrality capable of working in a frequency range that goes from 35 Hz to 22 KHz, and highlight the robustness of the 15 mm thick MDF boxes, allowing the Alpha 80 Evo to withstand the highest levels of sound pressure. It has XLR, TRS and RCA connectivity, as well as shelving EQ adjustments in both low and high zones, and a switch to deactivate the automatic standby of the unit.

The new Alpha 80 Evo hits the market with a official price of 534 Euros.

Alpha Twin Evo

The second addition to Focal’s Alpha Evo series is the new Alpha Twin Evo, a dual monitor featuring two 6.5-inch woofers, also from Slatefiber, two 50-watt amplifiers for the bass and one 30-watt amplifier for the mids and highs. The range of frequencies that it supports from 38 Hz to 22 KHz. The tweeter is exactly the same as in the rest of the range: an inverted rigid aluminum tweeter characteristic of the French manufacturer.

The large-section laminar vent is doubled, too, and there’s no shortage of EQ controls, auto-standby switch, and XLR, TRS, and RCA inputs. The official price of the new Alpha Twin Evo has been set at 665 Euros.

Sub One

The new Sub One subwoofer completes the list of novelties, an active bass box with a 200 watt RMS power and low distortion. ride two 8-inch woofers also with a Slatefiber membrane, but in this case with a double layer that provides even more rigidity. According to Focal, the Sub One provides a high level of detail and precise bass control, and is the ideal complement to the Alpha Evo series, but also fits perfectly with the manufacturer’s Shape range.

It offers dual front vents, left and right XLR inputs and outputs, plus LFE inputs and outputs, footswitch connection, and crossover, volume, phase adjustment, and polarity switch controls. The Sub One it is capable of going down to 32 Hz and reaching a maximum SPL of 114 dB.

The official price of the Sub One has been set at 1022 Euros.

