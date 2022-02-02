“Football is not a war”, the answer of the coach of Egypt Carlos Queiroz to Samuel Eto’o

The coach of Egypt, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz. (Photo: Getty Images)

Egypt’s coach, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, criticized former player Samuel Eto’o, current president of the Cameroon Football Association, for urging his team’s players to treat Thursday’s match, the African Cup semi-final against the Egyptian team, as if they were going to war.

Queiroz regretted the statements of the former Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Mallorca player, among others, and a great reference in Cameroonian football at the time.

The Egypt coach noted that Eto’o “he didn’t learn anything when he was in professional football“.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s a very unfortunate approach, even for the people of Cameroon. I think he forgot that some Cameroonians died a few days ago in a stadium; making a statement like that in the build-up to a match… I don’t think I learned anything when I was in professional football. He was a unfortunate commentfootball is not war, it is celebration, joy, happiness,” said Queiroz.

“That is what we are going to do. We will respond with joy and quality football, because we are here to make the people happy… A people that is hungry and wants to have a moment of happiness by winning. I leave that statement for CAF to analyze; is a comment that deserves a red card“Insisted the Portuguese coach.

The Egypt coach, who denied that Mohamed Salah had tested positive for coronavirus, considers it an honor to play against the local team. “In my experience, when we have the opportunity to play a competition against the local team, it is an honor, a privilege. It is a semi-final against the host, with so many people, who do everything possible to have a second of happiness, joy, people who are sometimes hungry and have difficulties, so let’s work together, to create joy and happiness for them. So I appeal to Mr. Eto’o to correct his words, because this is not the way to play, this is not a war. The war is to prevent people from starving, or at the gates of the stadiums“, he insisted.

“Football is joy, happiness, we have the opportunity to join Cameroon and produce a fantastic football show: that is our job and that is what I am preparing my players for. To the proposed war We will try to respond with the best football, attitude and qualitythis is what the fans expect, this is what the world that is looking at the CAN expects”, recalled the coach of Egypt.

Queiroz indicated that the journey “has been very hard for everyone, we started the competition with 25 players and now we have 23 available to play against Cameroon. Despite everything, we are happy. In these tournaments, when we change stadiums and play on different pitches , the intensity of the effort of the players, in such a short time, usually ends up causing some injuries, but thank God most are ready or almost recovered. Only Akram and Hegazy cannot recover here”, he ventured.



The Egypt coach acknowledges that there are “too much noise in the team, too much talk, lies, rumours, a lot of people creating stories with the players… we have people whose job is not to talk, but to continue making tactical comments, or about injuries. As captain Salah said, this is the Egyptian national team, it is not a club, it is not Zamalek, Al-Ahly… it is the Egyptian national team,” Queiroz lamented.

“I hope that the true followers of the Egyptian National Team know that the team is doing well, with a good performance, with a good friendship, that we are a family and that we don’t have wars here. I just don’t understand the stories that are created behind the scenes, people who will do anything to get a few seconds of attention on television, will do everything possible, even if it is harming the team.”

Queiroz was critical of the environment on many occasions. “I don’t see anyone from Cameroon telling me who is injured or who is going to play against us, but we have our people telling them everything… This is complete nonsense and I hope that, once and for all, the Egyptian fans know who they are. is lying, who is cheating them. I want the fans to know this. We are here for one reason: to play for the people.”

The coach regretted the noise generated around the selection, the criticism and the information that he qualifies as false.

“Professionals play for the people, we work hard and we sacrifice because we play for her. Be aware of those who are using you and misleading you by creating stories. It is unacceptable. And if we want to build a great national team called Egypt, this has to stop. Stop putting the clubs in the selection, because that is not the way to progress. We have a President of the Federation who has asked the members of the Board to calm down several times, but they continue, they do not respect the President, they do not respect the Minister and that is not good for the team. Playing against Cameroon is already difficult enough, we don’t need to play against our people at the same time.”

“When a commentator says: ‘I have an informer within the team’, it hurts the whole team; it’s like saying that we have a traitor here. How can someone say that, that there are elements of the team or staff betraying the team? If it was in the department of Mr. Eto’o, who talks about war, you know what they do to informants. It is impossible for someone to have the courage to deceive people, saying that they have an informer within the team, they can’t do this, enough!” Queiroz insisted, warning that his team is ready for the semifinal match.

“We are ready. I don’t know what will happen, but we will be prepared and we will play football. Now all they have to do is choose whether to play football or wage war against us. Because if they choose a war, they lose. They don’t stand a chance. Against us? Anyone who says otherwise is because they don’t know the Egyptians,” she concluded.

