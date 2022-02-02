Former Scottish ESPN world champion describes the conditions in which the USA-Honduras will be played in Minnesota as “pathetic”

2022-02-02

The United States Soccer Federation has drawn much criticism after the ill-advised decision to bring the game to Honduras on the way to Qatar-2022 to the terrible minnesota cold.

The game between gringos and Hondurans will be played in the Allianz Field at a temperature of –20 degrees Celsiussomething inhuman and rarely seen in elite football.

Before that, Craig BurleyWorld Cup with the scotland national team in France 98′ and former player of Chelsea who now works as a panelist at ESPNhas not remained silent.

“That is another sign of a pathetic decision. The United States is a large population, but a small football mentality ”, she has said bluntly when she began to expose his point of view.

“You are a player. You must play in the best possible conditions. I want to play in the best stadium, on the best field. And then what can happen, happens. If these players, and many of them are young, if they are and will be as good as they say, you give them the best platforms where they can show their talent, ”he continued.

Craig Burley was extremely upset and said that those who decided to take this match to Minnesota at a time of year when absolutely nothing can be done, “they have a very small mindset.”