Four Arrested in Death of Actor Michael K. Williams – NBC New York

Four people have been arrested in connection with the drug overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

One of the four is accused of selling the fentanyl-laced heroin that allegedly killed Williams last year, famous for his role as Omar Little in “TheWire“.

Statement of US Attorney Damian Williams on the arrests of four defendants in connection with the overdose death of Michael K. Williams pic.twitter.com/EtrtYTr7xF — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) February 2, 2022

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6. Later that month, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that he had died of an overdose.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Irvin Cartagena, who was allegedly caught on security camera selling the drugs to Williams, was arrested in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Three alleged co-conspirators, Héctor Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci, were arrested in New York on Tuesday.

All four men face conspiracy charges that could land them in prison for up to 40 years. Cartagena faces additional charges related to Williams’ death that could give her another 20 years.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to end. Life-taking opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just fuel addiction and lead to tragedy,” he said. Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams in a community.