Four reasons to believe in a Tricolor in Qatar 2022

The Selection Ecuadorian soccer player equalized in his visit against Peru, in Lima, the night of February 1, 2022 and reached 25 units in the table of the South American qualifying round to the World Cup Qatar 2022. Although the direct classification has not yet been reached, the Tri assured the playoff and is getting closer to his fourth world championship.

Brazil remains at the top with 39 points, followed by Argentina with 35. Both teams are classified.

Then this Ecuador, with 25 units. Fourth place goes to Uruguaywith 22, also in the qualifying zone in the absence of two dates.

In fifth place, in the playoff zone, is Peru with 21 units.

Then there are Chile (19), Colombia (17), Bolivia (15), Paraguay (13), Venezuela (10).

Third place invites you to dream of direct classification, still with two dates to dispute. With a tie against Paraguay, in March, that quota can be secured.

With the tie in Lima, the Tricolor secured the playoff and according to the statistician Aurelio Dávila there is a 99.67% chance of reaching the direct quota.

This is the position table, after the 16th date.

Among the main reasons why the Tri is close to its fourth World Cup are the leadership of a coaching staff that turned the team around, the renewal of the National Team, players in the process, among others.

Here are four reasons to trust the Tricolor.

Alfaro led and convinced the team

The Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro He joined the Tri in August 2020 and from the beginning his motivational speech convinced a good part of the fans, but the most important thing came to the Ecuadorian player. With his collaborators, he began to tour the fields inside and outside the country to be able to summon the most suitable soccer players.

In this way, a group has been consolidated that, with ups and downs, is practically in Qatar.

Gustavo Alfaro congratulates the players at the National Stadium in Lima, after the draw against Peru. Photo: Julio Estrella, from Lima. / TRADE

2. A team of young and experienced

Ecuador has a young team, 24 years old on average, with figures that stand out as Piero Hincapié (20 years old), Moisés Caicedo (19), Pervis Estupiñán (24), among others. This cast of consolidated youngsters has been strengthened by the experience of players with a track record who have joined in the locker room such as Alexander Domínguez, Ángel Mena, Enner Valencia or Hernán Galíndez.

3. The replacement was consolidated

Since Alfaro has been in charge of the squad, some 70 players have been part of the calls for the tie and the last Copa América. Of these, 50 footballers played in at least one game on the way to Qatar. Little by little names like those of Gonzalo Silver, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan or Moises Caicedo, among others, they replaced historical figures such as Antonio Valencia, Cristian Noboa, Felipe Caicedo, among others.

4. Selected from process

Since Alfaro and his coaching staff began working in Ecuador, they have been able to take advantage of the work done in the lower divisions, especially because of what was done by the teams led by Jorge Celico. With the Argentine DT, the Tri Sub 20 made history, first by winning the South American category and then achieving a historic third place in the World Cup in Poland in 2020.

Players from that process have been part of the calls in this tie. One of the most notable has been Gonzalo Silvera key player in Alfaro’s scheme.

Scorer bonus:

Ecuador, third with 25 points in World Cup qualifying, also has an advantage in their goals. La Tri is the second highest scoring team, with 25 goals in favor, only surpassed by the undefeated Brazil that has scored 32 goals. What’s more. the goal difference of the Tricolor is more than 10, which is an advantage over their rivals. Ecuador is practically in Qatar, but we have to wait until March.