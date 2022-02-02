Garmin’s new sports smartwatch is “smarter” than ever and is almost 50 euros cheaper

Finding a good sports watch that also meets the “smart” section is not easy. He usually limps on one side or the other. Garmin wants to change this with its Garmin Venu 2 Plusa sports smartwatch that is reduced to 404 euros in MediaMarkt and Amazon.





Buy Garmin Venu 2 Plus sports smartwatch at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 449.99 euros, it can be purchased with a discount of almost 50 euros Garmin’s latest sports smartwatch, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, staying at its historical minimum price of 404 euros.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smart Watch AMOLED Display, Unisex Adults, Beige Light Gold

Weighing approximately 51 grams, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a smartwatch that stands out for its high-resolution AMOLED touch screen reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Can store up to 650 songs and up to 200 hours of activity data to go for a run or do another sport without carrying the smartphone with you.

Its autonomy is around nine days in smartwatch mode and can last up to 24 hours recording physical activity with active GPS. It has NFC payments by Garmin Pay and compatibility with GLONASS and Galileo. It can resist 5 ATM water and comes with a Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor and Pulse Ox3 sleep sensor. This model is compatible with voice assistants and allows you to answer calls with its built-in speaker and microphone.

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

At Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computing and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may change after publication.