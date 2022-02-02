Gonzalo Plata, Moisés Caicedo and Alan Franco miss the match against Paraguay due to accumulation of yellow cards | Soccer | sports

Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo and Gonzalo Plata were reprimanded this Tuesday against Peru and the three Ecuadorians added their second yellow card, for which they must serve a suspension in the South American qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will not be able to play on the next date in Paraguayan field.

Franco, a footballer for Charlotte FC, was “painted” at 28 minutes by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio at the José Díaz Stadium (Lima). The previous card was received by the midfielder in the historic Ecuadorian victory against Chile (0-2), on November 16, 2021.

Caicedo, from the ranks of Brighton & Hove Albion, also saw the yellow card on Lima soil at minute 38. This card is added to the one the midfielder received in the Tricolor’s tie last day in Quito with Brazil (1-1) .

For his part, the Ecuadorian from Real Valladolid, the daring attacker Gonzalo Plata, was booked this Tuesday at 63 minutes. The previous card was seen on November 11 in a 1-0 win against Venezuela.

Against Albirroja, goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez, who was sent off against Canarinha this month and has already served the first of the two suspension matches on the day against Peru, will not be able to play either. Captain Énner Valencia will be able to return.

Ecuador will seek to seal its direct ticket to the World Cup in Asunción, with a 99% chance of doing so. Then, on the last day of the World Cup, Gustavo Alfaro’s team will host Argentina. (D)