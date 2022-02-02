Goodbye to the bargain? Amazon could raise the price of Prime

According to analyst Mark Mahaney, Amazon could raise the price of the Prime subscription due to the increase in the cost of transporting goods.

Amazon has become the largest online sales platform in the world, especially thanks to the large number of users who pay the Prime subscription every year to receive their orders on the same day or the next day, something that causes that every time Let’s buy more products through the popular online store.

If we think about it coldly, Amazon Prime is the most profitable subscription todaysince, for only 36 euros a year, in addition to offering us free shipping, it also gives us access to platforms such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Photos or Twitch Prime.

It has been rumored for some time that Amazon is considering raise the price of your Prime subscription and now, according to the British news agency Reuters, the Amazon Prime price hike will happen sooner rather than later, first in the United States and then in the rest of the world.

According to analysts, Amazon has every reason to raise the price of the Prime subscription and one of the main ones is that the online sales giant has had to pay higher wages and bonuses to attract new workersdue to a situation of labor shortage, and, also, has been forced to spend more on shipping because you couldn’t get the products to the right warehouses.

On the other hand, Mark Mahaney, an analyst at Evercore ISI, justified the possible increase in Amazon Prime prices based on the increase in the cost of transporting merchandise, since fuel is more expensive, road transport is also more expensive and, in addition, the goods themselves cost more.

Although there is also the possibility that Amazon decides not to raise the price of Prime, at least for now, since, according to Scott Jacobson, a former Amazon manager who is now at Madrona Venture Group, for the American giant it is more profitable not to raise the Prime subscription fee, since, customers who pay Amazon Prime tend to buy more products to amortize the cost of the subscription.

In this way, according to Jacobson, Amazon would stop earning more money by lose purchases from customers who would unsubscribe from Amazon Prime than by maintaining the current cost of the subscription.

Now we just have to wait to see if Amazon finally decides to raise the price of Prime or, if, on the contrary, the online shopping giant chooses to maintain the current price of the Prime subscription, at least during 2022.

