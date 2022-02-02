GuideWell completes purchase of Triple-S

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation completed the purchase of the Puerto Rican insurer yesterday.

Both the New York Stock Exchange and the parent company of Triple-S Salud reported the exit of the security in a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the time that the main executives of both insurers, Roberto “Bobby” García Rodríguez and Pat Geraghty, respectively, assured employees in Puerto Rico that the merger will be for the best.

Considering the expectations of both executives, GuideWell completed the purchase of Triple-S assets earlier than expected, since the agreement between the parties set May 23 of this year as the final date.

However, the transaction was completed approximately seven weeks after Triple-S shareholders endorsed the merger.

As previously reported, the Florida insurer acquired Triple-S with its own resources, in cash, paying about $36 per share, which would mean about $898 million.

The acquisition of Triple-S implies for GuideWell, increasing the number of policyholders in Puerto Rico by approximately more than half a million, but also entering the market of Costa Rica and the US and British Virgin Islands, as well as Anguilla, where the Puerto Rican insurer has been in business for decades.

Similarly, with the purchase, GuideWell ventures into the life, miscellaneous and property and contingency niches, offerings that the Florida company did not have in its product portfolio.

No changes at the moment

According to Geraghty, once the transaction is completed, in the next 100 days GuideWell and Triple-S will work on a plan to determine how both insurers will combine their operations.

This includes deciding whether Triple-S policyholders will be able to use their coverage in the state of Florida or the other 44 states in the United States where GuideWell operates and what will happen to the life, property and casualty insurers that serve the local market.

“Until now, we have had the opportunity to plan strategically and from a very high level. Now that we have completed the agreement, we will work on the operational plans in the next 90 to 100 days,” said the executive, adding that GuideWell is aware of the need to create some mechanism or connection between beneficiaries in Puerto Rico and Florida.

Geraghty said that García Rodríguez and the rest of the management team will continue to be in charge of the operation of Triple-S and that the integration process between both organizations could last for a year.

One less on Wall Street

The merger of Triple-S with GuideWell represents the exit of the only insurance company that has been listed on the capital markets in Puerto Rican history and reduces the number of companies with headquarters in Puerto Rico that are listed on the stock market to four.

Currently, Popular Inc. (Nasdaq: BPOP), FirstBancorp (NYSE:FBP), OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) are listed on the stock market and this Tuesday they showed a joint capitalization in the order of $14.9 billion.

With its departure from Wall Street, Triple-S also concludes the disclosure procedures before the SEC, explained García Rodríguez, with the third quarter of 2021 being the last public financial x-ray of the insurance conglomerate. Last September, the insurer earned net income of $8.2 million and showed a consolidated loss ratio of 86.2%.

García Rodríguez indicated, however, that Triple-S will continue to comply with the regulatory reports required by the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCS).

On its last day of trading, that is, Monday, January 31, 2022, GTS was trading at around $35.98 and the volume of transactions exceeded 58,000, according to data from the NYSE.