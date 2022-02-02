Gustavo Alfaro: We have that feeling that we are practically qualified for the World Cup, but we are not yet | Soccer | sports

Ecuador was on the verge of its fourth FIFA World Cup, but Gustavo Alfaro was skeptical after the draw (1-1) signed with Peru.

The Tricolor needed to win this Tuesday in Lima to certify their presence in Qatar-2022 and Michael Estrada had everything ready with a goal at the minute of play, but Edinson Flores appeared in the 68th minute to seal the equality in the National Stadium.

The direct ticket to Qatar-2022 will be sealed on March 24 on the seventeenth date in the event that they draw or defeat Paraguay in Asunción. For now, the rejection is guaranteed by the goal difference of +10.

“Although there are still games to play and mathematics can say that we can lose third place, I think it’s still missing…”, said the National Team’s technical director at the post-match press conference.

This Tuesday, Ecuador tied 1-1 away in Lima, Uruguay thrashed Venezuela 4-1, Chile beat Bolivia 3-2 in La Paz, Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 and Brazil thrashed Paraguay 4-0.

In this way, Brazil continues to lead the pre-world championship with 39 points, followed by Argentina with 35, both already classified. Further behind come Ecuador (25), Uruguay (22), Peru (21), Chile (19), Colombia (17), Bolivia (15), Paraguay (13) and Venezuela (10).

“We have that feeling that we are practically (qualified for the World Cup), but we are not yet. We have to wait for the March date, ”he pointed out.

“We are going to make an effort with the players to finish in the position we are in”.

Alfaro reproached that the action that led to the substitution of Ayrton Preciado and the late entry of Diego Palacios, because the Los Angeles FC defender’s shirt was not at hand, “was a fatality.”

“There was no lack of concentration power. There was a detail when Ayrton was injured. Palacios’ shirt disappeared, that’s why we couldn’t make the change, the referee set the ball in motion. That was a fatality, mistakes we cannot make. We don’t have to make that mistake there and we also don’t have to miss out on clear options (to score) in the first half”.

Asked about the level of Félix Torres, a decisive player in Michael Estada’s goal, Alfaro praised that the defender of the Mexican Santos Laguna “is having a very good time”.

Regarding his performance on this double date, he noted: “Excellent, like the entire team, like the entire defense. The solidity and solvency that he is acquiring with Piero (Hincapié) and that is transmitted to the rest of the defense, that makes the team feel confident and well supported. They both have a huge future.”

On March 24, on the seventeenth and penultimate date, Paraguay will receive Ecuador, Uruguay Peru, Argentina Venezuela, Colombia Bolivia and Brazil Chile. (D)