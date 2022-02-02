He attacks Bartomeu, the crimes in his management at FC Barcelona are revealed and he explains the Dembélé case

2022-02-01
The so-called ‘forensic’ report on the management of the previous Barcelona board has detected “very serious criminal conduct” that has been reported to the prosecution, the club’s lawyer, Jaume Campaner, said on Tuesday.
“It is not about qualifying the management of the previous board as better or worse, it is not that. It is about transferring to the competent authority that investigates crimes, which represses these behaviors, a series of very serious criminal behaviors, “said Campaner at a press conference.
The audit, carried out by the specialized agency Krol, mainly detected “payments without cause, payments with false cause and disproportionate payments, it is an unfair attitude and it could not be ruled out that there was unfair enrichment,” said the Barça president, Joan Laporta .
This report is a consequence of the audit made public last October and commissioned by the current management of the club upon its arrival last March to know the economic situation of the club.
In this audit, “some dubious operations that needed a more in-depth analysis” were detected, Laporta explained on Tuesday.
The result was this new report, whose conclusions led to a complaint with the Barcelona prosecutor’s office, according to Campaner, which specified some problematic cases.
“We are talking about millionaire amounts,” said the lawyer, before specifying that there was “retribution to intermediaries for services that do not exist or are much higher than the market.”
It was detected “the payment of a compensation of one and a half million euros so that third parties do not present allegations to the modification of the General Metropolitan Plan, speaking colloquially, Barça bought the silence of certain people”, said Campaner.
“There are very solid indications of an illegitimate payment of 15 million euros to another sports club, channeled through a simulated scoring contract on certain young players,” said Campaner, stating that “once again an important payment is made and the why”.
For Campaner, there have been crimes of misappropriation, unfair administration and false documents, but it will have to be the prosecution who decides if this has been the case.
“Who will determine guilt will be the prosecution, we are here to clarify the facts,” said Laporta.
LAPORTA, DESTROYING WITH BARTOMEU
“The Board in an exercise of responsibility wanted to know the economic reality of the club, to know what resources we had. We requested a Due Diligence that saw some dubious operations that had to be analyzed. The agency determined payments without cause, others with false cause and others disproportionate. They evidenced disloyal conduct with the club’s assets and did not rule out an enrichment of those involved, “said the president.
“We put the facts in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office. They have the resources. It is an allegation of incontestable facts. We make your job easier. We have done it because the partners have the right to know the facts that led to a situation of ruin. We do not want to be accomplices “, stressed Joan Laporta in his appearance.
THE CRIMES OF BARTOMEU IN BARCELONA
1. Remuneration of intermediaries for unjustified servicess
“Brokerage commissions are usually around 5%. Premiums of 33% have been detected. There are companies that were born to invoice only FC Barcelona. Commissions of 10 million euros were paid to third parties.
2. Disproportionate and abusive contracts to a law firm
“Contracts with a foreign intermediary have been discovered, in periods where there is no evidence of any service… a waste of money. We are talking about disproportionate and abusive amounts from a law firm that received 1.7 million euros for a simple agreement of conformity and seven million for the signing of a player.
3. Accounting alteration
“A deliberate distortion of Barça’s financial situation has been detected in order to hide it. There are completely artificial benefits that do not reflect the real situation of the club. This in the criminal code has a name: crime of false accounting. The club has the obligation to put it on the table”. swap players
4. Payment of 1.5 million to “buy the silence” of certain people
“Barça bought the silence of certain people despite successfully overcoming the allegations of the rest of the interested parties in the framework of the works of the Espai Barça and the modification of the General Metropolitan Plan”.
5. Illegitimate payment of 15 million to another club
“There are indications of an illegitimate payment of 15 million euros to a First Division club for a false right of first refusal on young players.”
ABOUT THE DEMBÉLÉ CASE
Laporta also spoke about the case of the French player, explained everything that happened and announced that the player already has an agreement with another club.
“We made him a very good renewal offer. The player said no. First alleging that it was not a money issue, but then he did focus on the economic aspect. That was when the issue got stuck. The agent did not tell us anything and that has consequences for the club, ”he assured.
He added: “I am very surprised that he did not accept a proposal he had from an English club. He did not want. It didn’t make sense because it wasn’t good for him or for the club. It would have allowed us to work more calmly in the market”.